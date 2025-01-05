Kamara (groin) is inactive for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers, the team's official site reports.

Kamara was fully expected to miss his third consecutive game to close out the season Sunday, and that is now official. In the star running back's absence -- and that of Kendre Miller (concussion) -- versus Tampa Bay, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who gained 30 yards on seven touches in his Week 17 team debut and was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, could serve as the de facto lead back while Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims rotate in for complementary snaps.