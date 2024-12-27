Kamara (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Raiders.

Kamara wasn't able to practice this week due to an adductor injury and thus will miss a second consecutive game. Without Kamara's services Monday at Green Bay, Jordan Mims actually led the Saints backfield in snap share (45 percent) to Kendre Miller's 39 percent and Jamaal Williams' 18 percent. However, Miller's 10 touches went for 31 yards, Mims' nine touches equated to 32 yards, and Williams' three carries resulted in eight yards. Kamara has one more chance Week 18 at Tampa Bay to make an appearance this season.