Jordan racked up four tackles (four solo), three sacks and three tackles for a loss in the Saints' 24-9 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Entering the game with just 2.5 sacks to his credit, Jordan more than doubled his season total with this strong showing. Matt Ryan was taken down eight times in this one, as the Saints' defensive front wreaked havoc all afternoon. Jordan will try to keep the momentum going in Week 12 against Denver.