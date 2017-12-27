McDaniel signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Herbie Teope of the The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

McDaniel was most recently with the 49ers, racking up five tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in four games before being released in mid-November. He'll now increase the Saints' depth at defensive tackle in the wake of John Hughes' (elbow) placement on injured reserve.

