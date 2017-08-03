McDaniel (undisclosed) missed his second practice of the week Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

McDaniel sat out of practice Monday as well due to an undisclosed reason. At this point in time there is nothing to indicate the 12-year-veteran is dealing with anything serious. It is more likely that the Saints are just letting the 32-year-old get back into the swing of things in order to ensure his health entering Week 1.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories