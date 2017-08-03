Saints' Tony McDaniel: Misses another practice
McDaniel (undisclosed) missed his second practice of the week Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
McDaniel sat out of practice Monday as well due to an undisclosed reason. At this point in time there is nothing to indicate the 12-year-veteran is dealing with anything serious. It is more likely that the Saints are just letting the 32-year-old get back into the swing of things in order to ensure his health entering Week 1.
