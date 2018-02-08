Tony McDaniel: Released by Saints
McDaniel was released by the Saints on Wednesday, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
McDaniel was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March anyway, so it seems that New Orleans has simply given him assurance that the team doesn't plan on bringing him back for another season. The 33-year-old will thus get a head start in finding a new home for the 2018 campaign, assuming he wants to continue playing.
