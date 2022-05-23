Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny is resting a slight hamstring issue during the start of Seattle's voluntary OTAs, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Penny agreed to a one-year, $5.75 million contract this offseason to return to Seattle after finishing with 119 carries for 749 yards and six touchdowns -- all career highs -- across 10 appearances last season. If healthy, Chris Carson (neck) is a candidate to lead the backfield in 2022, but the Seahawks have hinted that they have doubts he'll be ready for the start of the regular season, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. In any case, Penny and second-round pick Kenneth Walker are the current healthy options for a starting job. Regardless, Penny, a 2018 first-rounder, appears to be a vital piece to Seattle's backfield moving forward, so the team likely will be cautious with his minor hamstring injury this offseason.