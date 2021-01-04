Dissly was targeted twice and caught a 20-yard pass in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers.

Dissly led Seattle's tight ends in Week 17 with Greg Olsen (foot) inactive after a "flare up." The Washington product out-snapped Jacob Hollister 49-41. Dissly finished the regular season with a 24-251-2 line over 16 games. Perhaps his most impressive accomplishment was staying healthy all year after his first two NFL seasons were cut short due to a patella tear and an Achilles tear, respectively. Dissly and Hollister will continue to split reps in the first playoff round against the Rams even if Olsen returns.