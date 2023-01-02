Harris rushed 22 times for 111 yards and caught two of three targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 win over Baltimore.

Harris finally reached the century mark in rushing yards for the first time this season after coming close on several occasions. The physical back was able to gash one of the better run defenses for five yards per carry -- albeit sans star defensive tackle Calais Campbell (knee) -- after being limited to 33 yards on 12 carries when these same teams met in Week 14. The 24-year-old did most of his damage on the ground, but his primary highlight will be from the impressive catch he made at the corner of the end zone to seal the win late for Pittsburgh. Harris will remain a focal part of the offense as the Steelers attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Browns on Sunday.