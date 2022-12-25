Harris rushed the ball 16 times for 53 yards in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders. He added six receptions for 42 yards.

Harris paced the Pittsburgh backfield, accounting for 16 of the 24 rushing attempts by skill-position players. However, he was largely stymied as a rusher and was held below 50 yards on the ground for the third time in the last five games. He still managed to salvage his performance with his most productive game of the season as a receiver, regularly serving as a dumpoff option for Kenny Pickett. Overall, Harris has at least 90 total yards in four of his last seven games, and he also has five touchdowns in that span.