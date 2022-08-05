site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Chester Rogers: Not dressed Friday
RotoWire Staff
Rogers was not on the field for Friday's practice after leaving Wednesday's session, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The reason for Rogers not dressing Friday is not known. The wide receiver signed with Houston early this week and participated in one practice.
