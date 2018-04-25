Thielen and Stefon Diggs traveled to Atlanta in early April to hang out with new Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen finished the 2017 regular season on a low note and played through a pair of minor back fractures in the playoffs, but he seems to have made good on his stated expectation that he wouldn't have any restrictions during the offseason. He can now turn his focus toward building chemistry with Cousins and new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, hoping to replicate (or even exceed) his 2017 campaign. The 27-year-old wideout was fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,276) and eighth in receptions (91), but the touchdowns (four), yards per target (8.9) and catch rate (63.6 percent) all dropped of a bit from his breakout 2016 campaign. Diggs finished a distant second on the team with 95 targets, posting similar efficiency marks -- 67.4-percent catch rate, 8.9 YPT -- while scoring eight touchdowns in 14 games. Diggs was far more productive than Thielen in the playoffs, catching 14 of 22 targets for 207 yards and one very memorable touchdown.