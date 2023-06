Nwangwu was frequently was used alongside quarterback Kirk Cousins in 11-on-11 snaps during Wednesday's minicamp workout, The Athletic reports.

Nwangwu is a dynamic kickoff returner, but will compete for a larger role as a running back after the release of Dalvin Cook. Nwangwu enters camp battling Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride for snaps behind starter Alexander Mattison. It's possible the backfield could be more of a committee, where Nwangwu's speed could give him a significant role.