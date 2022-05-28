Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove will face his former team on Saturday night at 10:10 p.m. ET when the San Diego Padres host the Pittsburgh Pirates. Musgrove is off to an outstanding start this season, going 5-0 with a 1.90 ERA heading into this appearance. The Padres have won all eight of their games that Musgrove has started, so should you be backing them with your MLB picks on Saturday? The latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists San Diego at -250 (risk $250 to win $100) on the money line.

Pittsburgh has not been playing well, losing seven of its last 10 games. The Pirates came up short in a 4-3 final to open this series on Friday night. Who wins the second game of the series, and where are the best values for MLB best bets around the league on Saturday? Before locking in any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 41-30 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through seven weeks, returning almost $600 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating each of Saturday's games 10,000 times, the model likes New York to beat Philadelphia as a -130 favorite at 7:15 p.m. ET (see tickets at StubHub). New York's Pete Alonso added to his hot start to the season with a home run and four RBIs in his team's 8-6 win over Philadelphia. He leads the MLB in RBIs (45), marking the most ever by a New York player prior to Memorial Day.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia's defensive miscues continued, as the Phillies now have the 10th-most errors in the majors. The Phillies are going to have trouble getting past New York on Saturday night, especially with starting pitcher Zach Eflin on the mound. He is 3-5 with a 5.03 ERA in 14 career starts against the Mets.

