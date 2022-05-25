The Boston Red Sox will try to extend their winning streak to seven games when they take on the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The winning streak is the team's longest since it won nine straight in April 2021. Boston's Rich Hill (1-1, 3.90 ERA) takes the mound against Lucas Giolito (2-1, 2.84). Chicago is a -170 money-line favorite in the latest White Sox vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Boston is a +150 underdog.

First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game is one of 13 on the MLB schedule for Wednesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Twins also look to win their seventh straight game, against the Tigers, and the Mets and Giants play the rubber match of their three-game series in San Francisco. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 41-30 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through seven weeks, returning almost $600 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for Wednesday. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 16-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Rangers (+155) to beat the Angels (see tickets at Stubhub). The AL West rivals have split the eight games between the teams this season, with each team winning four times. On Tuesday, Los Angeles took the first game of this short, two-game series, 5-3.

But Texas has had success this season against scheduled Angels starter Reid Detmers (2-1, 4.15). In two starts against the Rangers this year, Detmers has a 10.29 ERA, giving up eight runs on nine hits and three walks in just seven innings pitched. In the last meeting, on May 17, Texas' Corey Seager and Kole Calhoun both homered off Detmers in a 10-5 Rangers win.

How to make Wednesday MLB parlays

The model also locked in two other best bets for Wednesday, including a play on a big underdog. You can only see the model's MLB Wednesday best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 16-1? And what big underdog does the model like on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 41-30 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through seven weeks, and find out.