Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the longest home run of the 2020 MLB season on Friday, launching a 495-foot blast that cleared the previous high by a dozen feet.

Acuna's home run came against Boston Red Sox right-hander Chris Mazza, who found out the hard way that nothing good happens when you throw an 89-mph fastball over the middle of the dish to one of the best hitters in the league.

Take a look at the moving pictures and admire the result:

Prior to Friday's game, the season's longest home run was hit by New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton (483 feet). This is the second time this year that Acuna has hit a ball further than 470 feet, joining a handful of batters to send a ball that far. The others being Stanton; Alex Dickerson (San Francisco Giants); Austin Riley (Braves); and Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies).

Acuna entered Friday hitting .257/.411/.586 (158 OPS+) with 13 home runs and seven stolen bases. In parts of three big-league seasons, he's batted .282/.372/.538 (133 OPS+) with 81 home runs and 60 steals. His average batted-ball distance of 210 feet was the fourth-highest among qualified hitters, behind Mike Trout, Will Smith, and Brandon Belt. His 92.8 mph exit velocity, meanwhile, ranked 12th in the majors. (San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. holds the lead in that category, with Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sano right on his heels.)

The Braves had already clinched the National League East heading into the season's final weekend. Still, given the state of the Red Sox's pitching staff, it shouldn't surprise anyone if Acuna (along with his teammates, for the matter) pads his numbers between now and the end of business on Sunday.