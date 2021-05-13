Thursday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers welcomed co-ace Corbin Burnes back from the COVID-19 list. Burnes missed 15 games after contracting the virus last month. At the time he was sidelined, he owned a 1.53 ERA with 49 strikeouts and zero walks in 29 1/3 innings. Opponents were hitting .152/.176/.238 against him.

Burnes picked up right where he left off Thursday against the Cardinals (GameTracker). He struck out three of the first seven batters he faced, giving him 52 strikeouts with zero walks to begin a season. That is a new MLB record. No pitcher in history has started a season with that many strikeouts and zero walks. Here's the milestone strikeout:

Only two pitchers have ever struck out as many as 40 batters without a walk to begin the season. Here is the leaderboard:

Corbin Burnes, 2021 Brewers: 52 strikeouts (and counting) Kenley Jansen, 2017 Dodgers: 51 Adam Wainwright, 2013 Cardinals: 35 Noah Syndergaard, 2017 Mets: 32 Several tied with 30

Burnes broke Wainwright's record for the most strikeouts without a walk by a starting pitcher last month. At the time, he said, "I've heard it from everyone in the clubhouse, so it's kind of hard to escape it right now: 'Hey, you set a record tonight.' I know. I know. Thanks, and let's move on," according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

Incredibly, Burnes does not own the longest active strikeout streak without a walk. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has struck out 56 batters since his last walk, though he has walked three batters this season. Cole's streak is tied with Curt Schilling (2002 Diamondbacks) for the longest strikeout streak without a walk at any point in the season. Burnes has the third longest streak.

Two years ago Burnes pitched so poorly (52 runs in 49 innings) that he was demoted to the bullpen and eventually Triple-A. A few tweaks allowed him to enjoy a breakout season last year (2.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 59.2 innings), and he's taken his game to another level this season.