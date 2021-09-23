The St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to 11 games on Wednesday night after throttling the Milwaukee Brewers by a 10-2 final (box score). The Cardinals have now tied the National League's longest winning streak of the season, previously achieved by those same Brewers back in late June into early July. Additionally, the Cardinals have secured their 14th winning season in a row, all of which have occurred under president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

The Cardinals received big nights from a number of key contributors on Wednesday. Outfielder Tyler O'Neill and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt each launched home runs, giving them their 29th and 27th on the season. O'Neill and Goldschmidt combined to drive in five runs, while Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado added a pair of their own. (Harrison Bader contributed the other.)

Edman's RBI were particularly notable, as he plated both on a single sacrifice fly. Really. Take a look:

On the pitching side of things, veteran right-hander Miles Mikolas turned in a strong outing of his own. He held the Brewers to two runs on four hits and no walks across seven innings. Mikolas had previously failed to complete as many as six innings in his first seven attempts this season.

As previously noted, the Cardinals' 11-game winning streak ties the Brewers' for the longest in the National League this season. Overall, it's tied for the third longest in the majors, alongside the Houston Astros (June) and Tampa Bay Rays (May). The New York Yankees (August) and Oakland Athletics (April) each reeled off 13 wins in a row earlier this year, giving them the longest streak in the majors.

The Cardinals will conclude their four-game series against the Brewers on Thursday. The Cardinals will then head to Chicago for four games against the Cubs before playing a six-game homestand against those same two teams to close out the year.

St. Louis entered Wednesday with an 81-69 record, putting them four games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the second wild card spot.