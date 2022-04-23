Miguel Cabrera added another line to his legendary resume Saturday. The Detroit Tigers star notched his 3,000th career hit against the Colorado Rockies, making him just the 33rd player in MLB history to do so.

Fans in Comerica Park didn't have to wait long for Cabrera's historic hit. Cabrera, who batted third, hit a single to right field on his very first at-bat to get the celebration started early. Cabrera's former Tigers teammate, José Iglesias, embraced him with a huge hug after he reached first base.

Cabrera was a sure-fire Hall of Famer before Saturday but his 3,000th hit welcomed him into an even more exclusive club in baseball. The 39-year-old Venezuelan is now among only seven players with at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs, a group also consisting of Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray and Rafael Palmeiro. Cabrera hit his 500th home run last August.

Though history likely won't remember the two-day wait, Cabrera could've recorded his 3,000th hit Thursday against the New York Yankees when he stepped to the plate for the final time in the eighth inning. But Cabrera didn't get a chance to because Yankees manager Aaron Boone intentionally walked him to the dismay of many Tigers fans.

Cabrera, an 11-time All-Star, has won two MVPs, a Triple Crown, four batting titles, seven Silver Sluggers and became a World Series champion with the Marlins in 2003. He's had an illustrious career, to say the least, and the baseball world reacted fittingly to his latest accomplishment.

The Tigers gave Cabrera an icon's celebration Saturday with personalized messages from his teammates, other members of the 3,000-hit club and even an original song.

Detroit's other professional sports teams, the NHL's Red Wings and NFL's Lions, also gave special shoutouts to one of the city's best athletes ever.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Rodriguez each paid their respects. Cubs starter Marcus Stroman also shared his well wishes.

Justin Verlander, Cabrera's former Tigers teammate shared his support. Actor Jeff Daniels, a Michigan native and long-time Tigers fan, also praised Cabrera for his historic accomplishment.

A Venezuela native, Cabrera has inspired his country by becoming one of its most accomplished athletes ever. Former MLB pitcher Johan Santana, a fellow Venezuelan, acknowledged his role with a message that translates to "Congratulations Venezuela." Another fellow Venezuelan, Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos, shared a congratulatory message that translates to "Congratulations Miguel Cabrera, all Venezuelans rejoice with you."

Former teammate, left-hander Dontrelle Willis, also shared his congratulations with Cabrera.