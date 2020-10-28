Tuesday night the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their first World Series championship since 1988 with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays (LA 3, TB 1). With that, the abbreviated 2020 MLB season is over and the offseason is already underway.

At 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, a total of 147 players became Article XX(B) free agents, meaning they have accrued at least six full years of service time. Free agents are not yet able to sign with new teams -- they have to wait until Sunday to do that -- but they are free agents now. They're not longer under contract with their club.

Here are the 147 free agents as announced by the MLB Players Association:

Arizona Diamondbacks(2): Jon Jay, Yasmany Tomas

Atlanta Braves (9): Tyler Flowers, Shane Greene, Cole Hamels, Adeiny Hechavarria, Nick Markakis, Mark Melancon, Marcell Ozuna, Pablo Sandoval, Josh Tomlin

Baltimore Orioles (2): Bryan Holaday, Wade LeBlanc

Boston Red Sox (3): Jackie Bradley Jr., Rusney Castillo, Collin McHugh

Chicago Cubs (8): Andrew Chafin, Tyler Chatwood, Billy Hamilton, Jeremy Jeffress, Jason Kipnis, Cameron Maybin, Josh Phegley, Jose Quintana

Chicago White Sox (3): Alex Colome, Jarrod Dyson, James McCann

Cincinnati Reds (4): Trevor Bauer, Anthony DeSclafani, Freddy Galvis, Tyler Thornburg

Cleveland Indians (3): Cesar Hernandez, Sandy Leon, Oliver Perez

Colorado Rockies (6): Drew Butera, Matt Kemp, Daniel Murphy, Chris Owings, Kevin Pillar, A.J. Ramos

Detroit Tigers (5): C.J. Cron, Ivan Nova, Austin Romine, Jonathan Schoop, Jordan Zimmermann

Houston Astros (4): Michael Brantley, Brad Peacock, Josh Reddick, George Springer

Kansas City Royals (4): Alex Gordon, Matt Harvey, Greg Holland, Ian Kennedy

Los Angeles Angels (2): Andrelton Simmons, Julio Teheran

Los Angeles Dodgers (7): Pedro Baez, Enrique Hernandez, Jake McGee, Joc Pederson, Blake Treinen, Justin Turner, Alex Wood

Miami Marlins (6): Brad Boxberger, Francisco Cervelli, Logan Forsythe, Matt Joyce, Sean Rodriguez, Nick Vincent

Milwaukee Brewers (1): Brett Anderson

Minnesota Twins (8): Ehire Adrianza, Alex Avila, Tyler Clippard, Nelson Cruz, Marwin Gonzalez, Rich Hill, Trevor May, Jake Odorizzi

New York Mets (11): Yoenis Cespedes, Jared Hughes, Jed Lowrie, Jake Marisnick, Eduardo Nunez, Rick Porcello, Erasmo Ramirez, Rene Rivera, Marcus Stroman, Michael Wacha, Justin Wilson

New York Yankees (4): Erik Kratz, DJ LeMahieu, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka

Oakland Athletics (10): Mike Fiers, Robbie Grossman, Liam Hendriks, Tommy La Stella, Jake Lamb, T.J. McFarland, Mike Minor, Yusmeiro Petit, Marcus Semien, Joakim Soria

Philadelphia Phillies (7): Jose Alvarez, Jake Arrieta, Jay Bruce, Didi Gregorius, Tommy Hunter, J.T. Realmuto, Brandon Workman

Pittsburgh Pirates (2): Derek Holland, Keone Kela

St. Louis Cardinals (4): Brad Miller, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Matt Wieters

San Diego Padres (5): Jason Castro, Jurickson Profar, Garrett Richards, Trevor Rosenthal, Kirby Yates

San Francisco Giants (4): Trevor Cahill, Kevin Gausman, Drew Smyly, Tony Watson

Seattle Mariners (3): Dee Gordon, Kendall Graveman, Yoshihisa Hirano

Tampa Bay Rays (1): Aaron Loup

Texas Rangers (7): Jesse Chavez, Shin-Soo Choo, Derek Dietrich, Jeff Mathis, Juan Nicasio, Andrew Romine, Edinson Volquez

Toronto Blue Jays (7): Anthony Bass, Ken Giles, Joe Panik, Robbie Ray, Matt Shoemaker, Jonathan Villar, Taijuan Walker

Washington Nationals (5): Asdrubal Cabrera, Sean Doolittle, Brock Holt, Kurt Suzuki, Ryan Zimmerman