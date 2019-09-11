MLB scores, highlights: Dodgers clinch NL West; Brewers lose Yelich for season

It's Tuesday, and that means there's a full slate of MLB goodness on tap this evening. That goodness was pretty wild, too. Of course there were tons of home runs, but huge early leads fell and were taken back, the Yankees took over a record that they might not hold, the Astros have to be worried about a starter while maybe the Twins can be less worried about one of theirs. We got our first division clinching of the season and I think we can safely say the defending champs won't be clinching anything.

All that and more in our nightly roundup, which starts right now.

Dodgers clinch NL West for seventh straight season

Dodgers rookie Gavin Lux hit his first career homer:

Corey Seager added two of his own and the Dodgers cruised to the win. They have now won the NL West for the seventh straight season. That's the third longest streak of all-time. For more on that, here's the full story.

Brewers suffer crushing blow

Christian Yelich has a fractured kneecap and is out for the season. Full story here.

Miley crushed again; A's go bonkers

When the Astros acquired Zack Greinke on trade deadline day, the thought process was he would team with Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander to form a trio of postseason aces. Wade Miley would round out the rotation as a quality fourth option.

Uh oh.

Last time out, Miley did not record a single out. He gave up five hits and walk in the six batters he faced, allowing five earned runs and jacking his ERA up 0.29. Tuesday, he coughed up seven hits, a walk and seven earned runs in 1/3 of an inning. At least he got an out, I guess? His ERA has gone from 3.06 to 3.74 in two starts and the Astros now have a concern moving forward.

The good news is they have time before the playoffs to get it sorted out and they are cruising in the AL West.

On the opposite end, the A's did not stop tacking on for a bit. They would have 19 runs on 21 hits by the end of the fifth inning with six home runs. The was one night after the Astros beat the A's 15-0. Wild.

Yankees blow big lead, storm back, set home run record, lose

Baseball in a nutshell: The Yankees entered Tuesday in a fight for the best record in baseball. The Tigers entered Tuesday as the worst team in baseball at an abysmal 42-100. The Yankees stormed out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning. They lost.

They did, however, tie the all-time, single-season home run record. Of course, they tied a team playing this season so it's bound to keep going back and forth. For more on that, here's the full story.

Encouraging outing from Twins' ace Berrios

Twins All-Star starter Jose Berrios had looked anything but that for a while heading into Tuesday. In his last six starts, of which the Twins lost four, he had pitched to a ghastly 8.07 ERA. He was allowing opposing hitters to slash like MVPs in that span to the tune of .336/.400/.571. Yikes. That doesn't inspire confidence going to a divisional series against either the Yankees or Astros.

Berrios might be back on track now. He went seven scoreless innings against a Nationals' offense that rakes. He gave up only two hits (both singles) while walking one and striking out four. You'd like to see more missed bats, but overall that's a dominant performance. If he can build off that and pitch like he did in the first half, the Twins have their playoff ace.

Phillies outlast Braves in wild one

As previously noted, it was a wild night. The Phillies started their half of the first inning against the Braves with back-to-back homers from J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper. A few hitters later, Corey Dickerson went deep:

The Braves would get four in the third to tie it at four. In the bottom half of the inning, Scott Kingery homered on this funky play:

Ronald Acuna actually robbed it, but the ball came out and Kingery notched his HR via the inside-the-park variety. Amazing!

Corey Dickerson would homer again later in the game to give the Phillies breathing room and they needed it, as Braves right fielder Johan Camargo homered in the eighth to cut it to one.

Red Sox are buried

The Red Sox are nine games back of a playoff spot with 17 games left. If there was anyone around who still believed that the Red Sox had a shot at a miracle playoff run, that person should now be changing his or her mind. It's 100 percent over. The World Series Hangover claims the Red Sox and they miss the playoffs the year after winning 108 regular-season games and not even coming close to facing elimination in the playoffs.

Cueto excellent in return

Giants starter Johnny Cueto hadn't pitched in the majors since July 28 last season. He had to undergo Tommy John surgery and rehab from that. He finally made it back Tuesday night at home against the Pirates and he looked like vintage Cueto. He was on a pitch limit for obvious reasons, but in five scoreless innings, Cueto allowed just one hit and a walk while striking out four. It was good to see him back on the hill. He now has two years and nearly $44 million left on his deal with a club option for $22 million in 2022.

