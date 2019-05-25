MLB scores, schedule: Twins become second team to hit 100+ home runs in first 50 games; Yelich is first to 20 home runs

We're kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a full slate of games this Friday. The Marlins are vying for their seventh straight win as they begin a four-game series with the Nationals, who are trying not to lose their sixth straight game. The Minnesota Twins continue to to crush baseballs, and Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich continues to do the same. We've got everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action below.

Baseball scores for Friday, May 24

Yelich not slowing down, hits league-leading 20th HR

Christian Yelich made his return to the Brewers lineup on Friday after battling back spasms. A little rusty, perhaps? Yeah, no. Yelich crushed his Major League-leading 20th home run off Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff in the third inning of the series opener.

.@ChristianYelich didn't hit home run #20 until August 20th last year. Today is May 24th. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/g16ubYLum9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 25, 2019

Yelich hit his 20th home run in his 45th game, breaking Prince Fielder's franchise record set in 2007. Fielder hit his No. 20 in his 58th game that season. Yelich is the fastest in MLB to 20 home runs since Texas Rangers' Josh Hamilton reached the mark in 44 games in 2012.

Twins are second team to hit 100+ homers in first 50 games

The Minnesota Twins continue to hit home runs at an astonishing pace.

We're the second team in MLB history to hit 100-or-more home runs in our first 50 games! #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/q3a2c8TBNg — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 25, 2019

The @Twins have joined the 1999 @Mariners as the only teams in @MLB history to hit 100+ home runs in their first 50 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/fyUsxmkJvD — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 25, 2019

With homers from Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano in Friday's game agains the White Sox, the Twins became the first MLB team this season to reach 100 home runs. They join the 1999 Mariners as the only teams in MLB history to hit 100+ home runs in their first 50 games of a season

