MLB scores, schedule: Twins become second team to hit 100+ home runs in first 50 games; Yelich is first to 20 home runs
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
We're kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a full slate of games this Friday. The Marlins are vying for their seventh straight win as they begin a four-game series with the Nationals, who are trying not to lose their sixth straight game. The Minnesota Twins continue to to crush baseballs, and Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich continues to do the same. We've got everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action below.
Baseball scores for Friday, May 24
- FINAL - Reds 6, Cubs 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Dodgers 10 Pirates 2 (box score)
- LIVE - Marlins at Nationals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Padres at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rays at Indians (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Tigers at Mets (GameTracker)
- LIVE - White Sox at Twins (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Phillies at Brewers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Red Sox at Astros (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Braves at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Orioles at Rockies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rangers at Angels (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Mariners at Athletics (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Diamondbacks at Giants (GameTracker)
- POSTPONED - Yankees at Royals
Yelich not slowing down, hits league-leading 20th HR
Christian Yelich made his return to the Brewers lineup on Friday after battling back spasms. A little rusty, perhaps? Yeah, no. Yelich crushed his Major League-leading 20th home run off Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff in the third inning of the series opener.
Yelich hit his 20th home run in his 45th game, breaking Prince Fielder's franchise record set in 2007. Fielder hit his No. 20 in his 58th game that season. Yelich is the fastest in MLB to 20 home runs since Texas Rangers' Josh Hamilton reached the mark in 44 games in 2012.
Twins are second team to hit 100+ homers in first 50 games
The Minnesota Twins continue to hit home runs at an astonishing pace.
With homers from Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano in Friday's game agains the White Sox, the Twins became the first MLB team this season to reach 100 home runs. They join the 1999 Mariners as the only teams in MLB history to hit 100+ home runs in their first 50 games of a season
Quick hits
- Who might some Nationals trade chips be? Take a look.
- Make sure to check out Dayn Perry's Star Power Index.
- The Blue Jays have brought up Cavan Biggio, making history.
- Why isn't there a definition or rule of what constitutes a swing?
- The Yankees might need Dallas Keuchel, even if he isn't a perfect fit.
- The Oakland A's officially moved Khris Davis to the IL on Friday.
- The Brewers have reinstated starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A.
- The Diamondbacks are bringing up corner infielder Kevin Cron. He's C.J.'s younger brother and has 21 homers in just 44 Triple-A games this season.
- The Mets have signed pitcher Ervin Santana and outfielder Matt Kemp to minor-league deals.
- Reliever Drew Storen is attempting a comeback and he'll report to Double-A in the Royals system.
- Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson is starting a minor-league rehab assignment.
