Major League Baseball trade season is upon us. MLB's 2023 trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1, and notable names are already changing clubhouses. The biggest deal of the trade deadline (so far) went down Saturday, as the Rangers acquired veteran ace Max Scherzer as the Mets decided to pivot to selling. Before the Scherzer deal, the Angels took two of the best trade candidates off the market on Wednesday night. 

First, the Angels decided to keep two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani at the deadline, and then they showed their commitment to buying around Ohtani by trading for White Sox starter Lucas Giolito

The trade market potentially features some All-Star arms, like Justin Verlander of the Mets and Blake Snell of the Padres. Productive hitters like Jeimer Candelario might be on the move as well. 

The Dodgers have also had a busy week on the trade front, adding Kiké Hernández, Amed Rosario, Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly in deals with the Red SoxGuardians and White Sox, respectively. The Mets, meanwhile, began selling after a disappointing first half when they traded reliever David Robertson to the Marlins

We'll be following all the moves that happen before Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET. Stay up to date below with our trade tracker.

2023 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 30

TeamAcquired


L.A. Angels
1B C.J. Cron, OF Randal Grichuk


Colorado
RHP Jake Madden, LHP Mason Albright


TeamAcquired


Atlanta
INF Nicky Lopez


Kansas City
LHP Taylor Hearn


TeamAcquired


Texas
LHP Jordan Montgomery, RHP Chris Stratton


St. Louis
INF Thomas Saggese, RHP Tekoah Roby LHP John King


TeamAcquired


Toronto
RHP Jordan Hicks


St. Louis
RHP, Adam Kloffenstein, RHP Sem Robberse



July 29

TeamAcquired


Texas
Max Scherzer, cash considerations


N.Y. Mets
Luisangel Acuña


July 28

TeamAcquired


Houston
RHP Kendall Graveman


Chi. White Sox
C Korey Lee


TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
RHP Lance Lynn, RHP Joe Kelly


Chi. White Sox
OF Trayce Thompson, RHP Nick Nastrini, RHP Jordan Leasure


July 27

TeamAcquired


Miami
RHP David Robertson


N.Y. Mets
INF Marco Vargas, C Ronald Hernandez


TeamAcquired


Milwaukee
Carlos Santana


Pittsburgh
Jhonny Severino


July 26

TeamAcquired


L.A. Angels
RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Reynaldo Lopez


Chi. White Sox
C Edgar Quero, LHP Ky Bush


TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
SS Amed Rosario


Cleveland
RHP Noah Syndergaard


TeamAcquired


Minnesota
RHP Dylan Floro


Miami
RHP Jorge López


TeamAcquired


Seattle
RHP Trent Thornton


Toronto
INF Mason McCoy


July 25

TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
UTL Kiké Hernández


Boston
RHP Nick Robertson, RHP Justin Hagenman


TeamAcquired


Miami
LHP Jose Castillo


San Diego
Cash considerations


July 24

TeamAcquired


Atlanta
LHP Taylor Hearn


Texas
Cash considerations


TeamAcquired


Atlanta
RHP Pierce Johnson


Colorado
RHP Victor Vodnik, RHP Tanner Gordon


July 19

TeamAcquired


Baltimore
RHP Shintaro Fujinami


Oakland
LHP Easton Lucas