The San Francisco Giants were one of baseball's biggest surprises in 2021. They won 107 games and the NL West last year before being ousted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. The Giants will try to defend their division title in 2022, starting with their Opening Day matchup against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 8.
Trying to watch the Giants in 2022? Most games will be aired live on NBC Sports Bay Area, and those games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free) for regional viewers.
2022 Giants TV, streaming info
TV channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
Live stream: fuboTV (for regional viewers)
Giants games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on fuboTV
2022 Giants April schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|Apr 8, 2022
|vsMiami
|4:35 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 9, 2022
|vsMiami
|4:05 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 10, 2022
|vsMiami
|4:05 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 11, 2022
|vsSan Diego
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 12, 2022
|vsSan Diego
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 13, 2022
|vsSan Diego
|3:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 15, 2022
|@Cleveland
|7:10 pm
|Progressive Field
|Apr 16, 2022
|@Cleveland
|6:10 pm
|Progressive Field
|Apr 17, 2022
|@Cleveland
|1:40 pm
|Progressive Field
|Apr 18, 2022
|@N.Y. Mets
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 19, 2022
|@N.Y. Mets
|7:10 pmMLBN
|Citi Field
|Apr 20, 2022
|@N.Y. Mets
|7:10 pmMLBN
|Citi Field
|Apr 21, 2022
|@N.Y. Mets
|1:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 22, 2022
|@Washington
|7:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|Apr 23, 2022
|@Washington
|1:05 pmMLBN
|Nationals Park
|Apr 24, 2022
|@Washington
|1:35 pm
|Nationals Park
|Apr 25, 2022
|@Milwaukee
|6:10 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 26, 2022
|vsOakland
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 27, 2022
|vsOakland
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 29, 2022
|vsWashington
|10:15 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 30, 2022
|vsWashington
|4:05 pm
|Oracle Park