san-francisco-giants-general-getty.png
Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants were one of baseball's biggest surprises in 2021. They won 107 games and the NL West last year before being ousted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. The Giants will try to defend their division title in 2022, starting with their Opening Day matchup against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 8.

Trying to watch the Giants in 2022? Most games will be aired live on NBC Sports Bay Area, and those games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free) for regional viewers.

2022 Giants TV, streaming info

TV channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
Live streamfuboTV (for regional viewers)
Giants games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on fuboTV 

2022 Giants April schedule

DATEOPPTIME / TVVENUE
Apr 8, 2022vsMiami4:35 pmOracle Park
Apr 9, 2022vsMiami4:05 pmOracle Park
Apr 10, 2022vsMiami4:05 pmOracle Park
Apr 11, 2022vsSan Diego9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 12, 2022vsSan Diego9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 13, 2022vsSan Diego3:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 15, 2022@Cleveland7:10 pmProgressive Field
Apr 16, 2022@Cleveland6:10 pmProgressive Field
Apr 17, 2022@Cleveland1:40 pmProgressive Field
Apr 18, 2022@N.Y. Mets7:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 19, 2022@N.Y. Mets7:10 pmMLBNCiti Field
Apr 20, 2022@N.Y. Mets7:10 pmMLBNCiti Field
Apr 21, 2022@N.Y. Mets1:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 22, 2022@Washington7:05 pmNationals Park
Apr 23, 2022@Washington1:05 pmMLBNNationals Park
Apr 24, 2022@Washington1:35 pmNationals Park
Apr 25, 2022@Milwaukee6:10 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 26, 2022vsOakland9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 27, 2022vsOakland9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 29, 2022vsWashington10:15 pmOracle Park
Apr 30, 2022vsWashington4:05 pmOracle Park