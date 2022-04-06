The San Francisco Giants were one of baseball's biggest surprises in 2021. They won 107 games and the NL West last year before being ousted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. The Giants will try to defend their division title in 2022, starting with their Opening Day matchup against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 8.

Most games will be aired live on NBC Sports Bay Area for regional viewers.

2022 Giants TV, streaming info

TV channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: NBC Sports Bay Area (for regional viewers)

Giants games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available via streaming services

2022 Giants April schedule