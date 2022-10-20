The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will continue the American League Championship Series on Thursday night, a day after the Astros won Game 1 by a 4-2 final. The winner of this best-of-seven series will claim the AL pennant and advance to the World Series, where they'll face either the Philadelphia Phillies or the San Diego Padres.

This is the third time in six years these teams have met in the ALCS. The Astros won both series of those prior series and will try to take a 2-0 lead in this one at home.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 20 | Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Odds: HOU -155; NYY +130; O/U: 7 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA) vs. Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82 ERA)

Preview

The Astros will start Framber Valdez. He held the Mariners to two runs over 5 2/3 innings in the ALDS in his only postseason start so far this fall. He'll be making his 11th career playoff appearance. The Yankees will counter with Luis Severino. He too has made one start this October, allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings versus the Guardians in the ALDS. Severino will also be making his 11th career playoff appearance.

Prediction

The only series result we care about is getting seven entertaining games from these great teams. As such, let's see if the Yankees can win a tight one and even the series at 1-1.

Pick: Yankees 2, Astros 1