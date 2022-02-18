NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here, and it promises to provide ample entertainment, as it does every year. This year the weekend will take place in Cleveland and will feature all of the events that fans have come to enjoy. However, several of the main events have been tweaked by the league, which could confuse those unaware of the changes. Fear not, we're here to help. Below you'll find the dates, list of participants and a brief explanation for the weekend's five biggest events.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Date: Friday, Feb. 18 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Team Nique: Anuel AA (rapper), Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland), Kane Brown (singer, songwriter), Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end), Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend), Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress and author), Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist), Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player), Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter), Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion).

Team Walton: Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter), Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model), Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter), Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward), Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner), Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder), Matt James ("The Bachelor"), Quavo (rapper, recording artist), Ranveer Singh (actor), Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor).

Rising Stars

Date: Friday, Feb. 18 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

TV and live stream: TNT

Team Barry: Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (rookie), Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite, Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers (rookie), Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers (sophomore), Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (rookie), Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets (sophomore), Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic (rookie)

Team Isiah: Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors (sophomore), Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies (sophomore), Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons (sophomore), Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (sophomore), Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings (sophomore), Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite, Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons (sophomore)

Team Payton: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (sophomore), Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (rookie), Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (rookie), Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite, Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves (sophomore), Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (rookie), Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (rookie)

Team Worthy: Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic (sophomore), MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite, Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder (rookie), Jalen Green, Houston Rockets (rookie), Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans (rookie), Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (sophomore), Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic (rookie)

How it works: In a new format, 28 players - comprising 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four members of the NBA G League Ignite developmental squad; see roster above - were drafted onto four teams to compete in three games. Per the NBA, each game will be played to a Final Target Score, ending with a made basket or free throw instead of with the clock running out. It will be a "Race to 75" to celebrate the league's 75th anniversary season — Games 1 and 2 will be played until a team reaches 50 points; Game 3 will be played until a team reaches 25 points.



Bill Reiter James Herbert Brad Botkin Colin Ward-Henninger Jack Maloney Sam Quinn Michael Kaskey-Blomain Jasmyn Wimbish

Team Barry Team Barry Team Payton Team Isiah Team Barry Team Isiah Team Payton Team Barry

Skills Challenge

Date: Saturday, Feb. 19 | Time: 8 p.m. ET (first event)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

TV and live stream: TNT

Odds: Team Rooks -125 | Team Cavs +220 | Team Antetokounmpo +350 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team Rooks: Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors, Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons, Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Antetokounmpo: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors 905, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

How it works: Three teams -- the Antetokounmpo brothers, the Cavaliers and rookies -- will compete in a new format that features a four-round competition that tests shooting, passing and dribbling ability. Per the NBA, each of the three teams will compete in the first three rounds of the Taco Bell Skills Challenge. The two teams with the most "Challenge Points" after the first three rounds will advance to the Final Round. Challenge Points are earned by winning each of the first three rounds.

Round one is team shooting, round two is team passing, round three is team relay and the final round is half-court shots.



Bill Reiter James Herbert Brad Botkin Colin Ward-Henninger Jack Maloney Sam Quinn Michael Kaskey-Blomain Jasmyn Wimbish

Team Rooks Team Rooks

Team Rooks

Team Rooks

Team Rooks

Team Rooks

Team Rooks

Team Rooks



3-Point Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 19 | Time: Second event after 8 p.m. ET start

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

TV and live stream: TNT

Participants and odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

How it works: The 3-point contest will feature the same format as it has in the past. Per the NBA, each competitor will have 70 seconds (1:10) to shoot as many of the 27 balls as he can, with a maximum possible score of 40 points in a single round. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round will advance to the championship round. The player with the highest score in the championship round will win the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.



Bill Reiter James Herbert Brad Botkin Colin Ward-Henninger Jack Maloney Sam Quinn Michael Kaskey-Blomain Jasmyn Wimbish

Patty Mills Luke Kennard Patty Mills Desmond Bane Patty Mills Desmond Bane Trae Young Trae Young

Slam Dunk Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 19 | Time: Third event after 8 p.m. ET start

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

TV and live stream: TNT

Participants:

How it works: The dunk contest will follow the same format as it has in the past. Per the NBA, all four competitors will get two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest combined score for their two dunks will advance to the final round. The two finalists will then get two dunks in the final round. The dunker with the highest combined score for his two dunks in the final round will win.



Bill Reiter James Herbert Brad Botkin Colin Ward-Henninger Jack Maloney Sam Quinn Michael Kaskey-Blomain Jasmyn Wimbish

Jalen Green Jalen Green Obi Toppin Jalen Green Juan Toscano-Anderson Cole Anthony Obi Toppin Jalen Green

71st NBA All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, Feb. 20 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

TV and live stream: TNT

Odds: Team Durant +180 | Team LeBron -220 | O/U 321.5 | Spread: LeBron -5.5/Durant +5.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team LeBron: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet, James Harden

Team Durant: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Andrew Wiggins, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, DeJounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert

How it works: Team LeBron and Team Durant will go head-to-head to determine the winner of the 2022 NBA All-Star game. For the third straight season, the NBA will utilize the 'Elam Ending' for the annual exhibition, which means that the game will end when a team hits a target score, as opposed to when the clock ticks down to zero. The target score is typically determined by adding a fixed number to the leading team's total after three quarters of action. Whichever team hits that score first wins the game, regardless of how long it takes.