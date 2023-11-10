knicks-msg-getty.png
Getty Images

The 2023-24 NBA season is here, and the New York Knicks are trying to return to the playoffs. Led by Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, the Knicks are trying to build off a 2022-23 season where they won 47 regular-season games and made it to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Knicks fans can watch their favorite team all season long with fubo. MSG, which carries most Knicks regular-season games, is available on fubo and fans can sign up for a free trial. NBA games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV are also available on fubo.

Below is a look at the Knicks schedule for the remainder of the season. The Knicks are playing in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, and their remaining tournament games are set for Nov. 17 (at Wizards), Nov. 24 (vs. Heat) and Nov. 28 (vs. Hornets).

2023-24 New York Knicks schedule

DATEOPPTIME / TVVENUE
Nov 12, 2023vsCharlotte12:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Nov 13, 2023@Boston7:30 pmTD Garden
Nov 15, 2023@Atlanta7:30 pmState Farm Arena
Nov 17, 2023@Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena
Nov 18, 2023@Charlotte6:00 pmSpectrum Center
Nov 20, 2023@Minnesota8:00 pmTarget Center
Nov 24, 2023vsMiami7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Nov 26, 2023vsPhoenix6:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Nov 28, 2023vsCharlotte7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Nov 30, 2023vsDetroit7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Dec 1, 2023@Toronto7:30 pmScotiabank Arena
Dec 11, 2023vsToronto7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Dec 13, 2023@Utah9:00 pmDelta Center
Dec 15, 2023@Phoenix10:00 pmFootprint Center
Dec 16, 2023@L.A. Clippers10:30 pmCrypto.com Arena
Dec 18, 2023@L.A. Lakers10:30 pmCrypto.com Arena
Dec 20, 2023@Brooklyn7:30 pmBarclays Center
Dec 23, 2023vsMilwaukee12:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Dec 25, 2023vsMilwaukee12:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Dec 27, 2023@Oklahoma City8:00 pmPaycom Center
Dec 29, 2023@Orlando7:00 pmAmway Center
Dec 30, 2023@Indiana7:00 pmGainbridge Fieldhouse
Jan 1, 2024vsMinnesota3:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 3, 2024vsChicago7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 5, 2024@Philadelphia7:30 pmWells Fargo Center
Jan 6, 2024@Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena
Jan 9, 2024vsPortland7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 11, 2024@Dallas8:30 pmAmerican Airlines Center
Jan 13, 2024@Memphis8:00 pmFedExForum
Jan 15, 2024vsOrlando3:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 17, 2024vsHouston7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 18, 2024vsWashington7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 20, 2024vsToronto7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 23, 2024@Brooklyn7:30 pmBarclays Center
Jan 25, 2024vsDenver7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 27, 2024vsMiami3:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 29, 2024@Charlotte7:00 pmSpectrum Center
Jan 30, 2024vsUtah7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 1, 2024vsIndiana7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 3, 2024vsL.A. Lakers8:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 6, 2024vsMemphis7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 8, 2024vsDallas7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 10, 2024vsIndiana7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 12, 2024@Houston8:00 pmToyota Center
Feb 14, 2024@Orlando7:00 pmAmway Center
Feb 22, 2024@Philadelphia7:00 pmWells Fargo Center
Feb 24, 2024vsBoston8:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 26, 2024@Detroit7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Feb 27, 2024vsNew Orleans7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 29, 2024vsGolden St.7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Mar 3, 2024@Cleveland7:00 pmRocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Mar 5, 2024vsAtlanta7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Mar 8, 2024vsOrlando7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Mar 10, 2024vsPhiladelphia6:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Mar 12, 2024vsPhiladelphia7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Mar 14, 2024@Portland10:00 pmModa Center at the Rose Quarter
Mar 16, 2024@Sacramento10:00 pmGolden 1 Center
Mar 18, 2024@Golden St.10:00 pmChase Center
Mar 21, 2024@Denver9:00 pmBall Arena
Mar 23, 2024vsBrooklyn1:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Mar 25, 2024vsDetroit7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Mar 27, 2024@Toronto7:30 pmScotiabank Arena
Mar 29, 2024@San Antonio8:00 pmFrost Bank Center
Mar 31, 2024vsOklahoma City7:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Apr 2, 2024@Miami7:30 pmKaseya Center
Apr 4, 2024vsSacramento7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Apr 5, 2024@Chicago8:00 pmUnited Center
Apr 7, 2024@Milwaukee7:00 pmFiserv Forum
Apr 9, 2024@Chicago8:00 pmUnited Center
Apr 11, 2024@Boston7:30 pmTD Garden
Apr 12, 2024vsBrooklyn7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Apr 14, 2024vsChicago1:00 pmMadison Square Garden