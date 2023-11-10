The 2023-24 NBA season is here, and the New York Knicks are trying to return to the playoffs. Led by Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, the Knicks are trying to build off a 2022-23 season where they won 47 regular-season games and made it to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Below is a look at the Knicks schedule for the remainder of the season. The Knicks are playing in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, and their remaining tournament games are set for Nov. 17 (at Wizards), Nov. 24 (vs. Heat) and Nov. 28 (vs. Hornets).

2023-24 New York Knicks schedule