The 2023-24 NBA season is here, and the New York Knicks are trying to return to the playoffs. Led by Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, the Knicks are trying to build off a 2022-23 season where they won 47 regular-season games and made it to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Knicks fans can watch their favorite team all season long with fubo. MSG, which carries most Knicks regular-season games, is available on fubo and fans can sign up for a free trial. NBA games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV are also available on fubo.
Below is a look at the Knicks schedule for the remainder of the season. The Knicks are playing in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, and their remaining tournament games are set for Nov. 17 (at Wizards), Nov. 24 (vs. Heat) and Nov. 28 (vs. Hornets).
2023-24 New York Knicks schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|Nov 12, 2023
|vsCharlotte
|12:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Nov 13, 2023
|@Boston
|7:30 pm
|TD Garden
|Nov 15, 2023
|@Atlanta
|7:30 pm
|State Farm Arena
|Nov 17, 2023
|@Washington
|7:00 pm
|Capital One Arena
|Nov 18, 2023
|@Charlotte
|6:00 pm
|Spectrum Center
|Nov 20, 2023
|@Minnesota
|8:00 pm
|Target Center
|Nov 24, 2023
|vsMiami
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Nov 26, 2023
|vsPhoenix
|6:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Nov 28, 2023
|vsCharlotte
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Nov 30, 2023
|vsDetroit
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Dec 1, 2023
|@Toronto
|7:30 pm
|Scotiabank Arena
|Dec 11, 2023
|vsToronto
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Dec 13, 2023
|@Utah
|9:00 pm
|Delta Center
|Dec 15, 2023
|@Phoenix
|10:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Dec 16, 2023
|@L.A. Clippers
|10:30 pm
|Crypto.com Arena
|Dec 18, 2023
|@L.A. Lakers
|10:30 pm
|Crypto.com Arena
|Dec 20, 2023
|@Brooklyn
|7:30 pm
|Barclays Center
|Dec 23, 2023
|vsMilwaukee
|12:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Dec 25, 2023
|vsMilwaukee
|12:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Dec 27, 2023
|@Oklahoma City
|8:00 pm
|Paycom Center
|Dec 29, 2023
|@Orlando
|7:00 pm
|Amway Center
|Dec 30, 2023
|@Indiana
|7:00 pm
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Jan 1, 2024
|vsMinnesota
|3:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 3, 2024
|vsChicago
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 5, 2024
|@Philadelphia
|7:30 pm
|Wells Fargo Center
|Jan 6, 2024
|@Washington
|7:00 pm
|Capital One Arena
|Jan 9, 2024
|vsPortland
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 11, 2024
|@Dallas
|8:30 pm
|American Airlines Center
|Jan 13, 2024
|@Memphis
|8:00 pm
|FedExForum
|Jan 15, 2024
|vsOrlando
|3:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 17, 2024
|vsHouston
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 18, 2024
|vsWashington
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 20, 2024
|vsToronto
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 23, 2024
|@Brooklyn
|7:30 pm
|Barclays Center
|Jan 25, 2024
|vsDenver
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 27, 2024
|vsMiami
|3:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 29, 2024
|@Charlotte
|7:00 pm
|Spectrum Center
|Jan 30, 2024
|vsUtah
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 1, 2024
|vsIndiana
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 3, 2024
|vsL.A. Lakers
|8:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 6, 2024
|vsMemphis
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 8, 2024
|vsDallas
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 10, 2024
|vsIndiana
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 12, 2024
|@Houston
|8:00 pm
|Toyota Center
|Feb 14, 2024
|@Orlando
|7:00 pm
|Amway Center
|Feb 22, 2024
|@Philadelphia
|7:00 pm
|Wells Fargo Center
|Feb 24, 2024
|vsBoston
|8:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 26, 2024
|@Detroit
|7:00 pm
|Little Caesars Arena
|Feb 27, 2024
|vsNew Orleans
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 29, 2024
|vsGolden St.
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Mar 3, 2024
|@Cleveland
|7:00 pm
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Mar 5, 2024
|vsAtlanta
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Mar 8, 2024
|vsOrlando
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Mar 10, 2024
|vsPhiladelphia
|6:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Mar 12, 2024
|vsPhiladelphia
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Mar 14, 2024
|@Portland
|10:00 pm
|Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
|Mar 16, 2024
|@Sacramento
|10:00 pm
|Golden 1 Center
|Mar 18, 2024
|@Golden St.
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Mar 21, 2024
|@Denver
|9:00 pm
|Ball Arena
|Mar 23, 2024
|vsBrooklyn
|1:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Mar 25, 2024
|vsDetroit
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Mar 27, 2024
|@Toronto
|7:30 pm
|Scotiabank Arena
|Mar 29, 2024
|@San Antonio
|8:00 pm
|Frost Bank Center
|Mar 31, 2024
|vsOklahoma City
|7:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Apr 2, 2024
|@Miami
|7:30 pm
|Kaseya Center
|Apr 4, 2024
|vsSacramento
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Apr 5, 2024
|@Chicago
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Apr 7, 2024
|@Milwaukee
|7:00 pm
|Fiserv Forum
|Apr 9, 2024
|@Chicago
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Apr 11, 2024
|@Boston
|7:30 pm
|TD Garden
|Apr 12, 2024
|vsBrooklyn
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Apr 14, 2024
|vsChicago
|1:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden