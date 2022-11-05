Fresh off a 123-119 win over the Bulls on Friday, the Celtics will head to Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks on Saturday night and Jayson Tatum will be looking to continue a dominant run to start the season. Tatum had 36 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on Friday and is now averaging 30.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this year. That's made him a popular play in NBA DFS lineups throughout the season but, with his price rising, should there be any concern as he plays a back-to-back against the best field-goal percentage defense (42.0) in the NBA this season?

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic is coming off his third triple-double of the year on Thursday night and now he'll take on a Spurs defense that ranks 29th in the NBA in defensive rating (116.7). But if you are planning on splurging for superstars like Tatum, Jokic or Giannis Antetokounmpo, you'll need to find some more affordable options in the NBA DFS player pool to offset the cost. Before making any NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Friday, he highlighted Nets forward Kevin Durant as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Durant put up 28 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and a blocked shot to return 59.25 points on DraftKings and 56.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, November 5

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nets center Nicolas Claxton who is listed at $6,100 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel. The Georgia product was a first-round pick (31st overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft and he's moved into the Brooklyn starting lineup in his fourth season where he's thrived.

Claxton currently leads the NBA in field-goal percentage (72.9) and is averaging 12.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. And over his last three games, the 23-year-old is averaging 15.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per contest. On Saturday, Claxton and the Nets will take on a Hornets lineup that is facing several key injuries and that allowed 130 points to the Grizzlies on Friday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hawks guard Dejounte Murray ($9,600 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel). Murray had already established himself as one of the best defensive guards in the NBA prior to last season but with DeMar DeRozan leaving during the offseason, Gregg Popovich saddled Murray with a more extensive role on the offensive side and he enjoyed a breakthrough season.

Murray averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game to make his first All-Star team and the Hawks made a big move to acquire him in a trade this offseason. Now he's looked like the perfect complement to Trae Young in the Atlanta backcourt and he's averaging 22.0 points, 7.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He is also coming off a massive performance against the Knicks on Wednesday night where he had 36 points, nine assists, four rebounds, six steals and a blocked shot.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, November 5

