NBA title odds: Anthony Davis trade makes Lakers favorite to win 2020 championship; Warriors have sixth-best chances

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the biggest move of the offseason so far by reportedly getting a deal done with the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire Anthony Davis in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft.

Following the trade, the Westgate Superbook released updated championship odds for next season, and the Lakers now have the best odds at 3-1.

2019-20 NBA Championship winner updated



LAL 3/1

Mil 6/1

LAC 7/1

Hou 8/1

Tor 10/1

GS, Phi 12/1

Bos, Den 16/1

OKC 20/1

Bkn 25/1

Utah, Por 30/1

Dal 40/1

NY 50/1

SA, Ind, NO 60/1

Orl, Atl 80/1

Mem, Chi, Sac, Phx 100/1

Det, Cha, Mia, Wsh, Cle, Min 200/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) June 15, 2019

Coming up next are the Milwaukee Bucks at 6-1, the Los Angeles Clippers at 7-1 and the Houston Rockets at 8-1. The defending champion Toronto Raptors are set at 10-1.

One of the most interesting sets of odds belongs to the Golden State Warriors, who have the sixth-best odds at 12/1, tied with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, prior to Klay Thompson tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Westgate Superbook had the Warriors as the favorites to win it all during the 2019-20 campaign.

Even if Kevin Durant and Thompson end up re-signing with the Warriors, the team will likely have to play the entire season without Durant while Thompson likely won't be able to play until February or March at the earliest, depending on how his recovery goes. The pressure will certainly be on Stephen Curry to carry the scoring load if Thompson misses the majority of the season.

The Lakers missed the playoffs this past season, but this was a team that had the fourth-best record in the Western Conference around Christmas time before spiraling after LeBron James' injury. Now, of course, they have Davis, and may add another star talent before the summer is over.

The Bucks fell at the hands of the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals, but figure to have a similar team back next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to blossom into one of the league's most exciting stars and the roster may be just a tweak or two away from reaching the NBA Finals.

In addition, the Clippers figure to be very active in free agency this summer and could be interested in Kawhi Leonard seeing as the Raptors forward is from Los Angeles. If the Clippers add a superstar or two to their roster this summer, they'll certainly be a force to be reckoned with in the West next season.