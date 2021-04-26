With a 119-110 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Washington Wizards extended their winning streak to eight games. It marks the longest string of victories by the franchise since Michael Jordan suited up for the team after coming out of retirement the second time in December 2001. Wizards star guard Bradley Beal poured in 33 points to help Washington overcome an eight-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to topple Cleveland.

The Wizards ended the fourth quarter on a 14-5 run to push past the Cavaliers. A Daniel Gafford dunk off an assist from Russell Westbrook put Washington out in front for good with 1:44 left in the game.

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"It's a blessing, but we don't pat ourselves on the back or anything like that because we still got our work cut out," Beal said after the game. "Tonight was probably one of our not-so-good nights. Granted, we duked it out and won, but we had a lot of mental lapses and defensive lapses that we shouldn't have had tonight."

The win streak the Wizards are on mean more than just tying its longest streak since the Jordan days. It also has huge implications on the playoff picture in the East. Washington is now two games ahead of the Chicago Bulls for the 10th spot in the East, giving it the last slot in the play-in tournament with a chance of making the playoffs this year.

"It means a lot to be in this position, but looking ahead at what we're trying to accomplish, we still got a lot of things to improve on in a short amount of time," Beal said.

Beal's right as the road ahead for Washington to end the season is going to be a tough stretch. Of the 12 games remaining on the Wizards' schedule, seven are on the road, and they have three back-to-back games as well. The competition won't be easy either. Washington still has to play the Lakers, Mavericks, Bucks, Hornets, Spurs, and the Pacers and Hawks both twice. All of those teams are still fighting for playoff positioning so none of them will be easy.

Considering how Washington's season started, just being in this position is a positive for this squad. The Wizards started out the season on a five-game losing streak, and prior to this current winning streak, they were on another five-game skid as well. It's taken time for Beal and Westbrook to find a balance together this season, especially with all of the young players surrounding them. Yet over the course of the win streak, Beal has been averaging 32.1 points a game, while Westbrook is putting up 22.4 points, 13.1 rebounds and 11.8 assists.

It appears as though the Wizards are starting the click at the right time, and it may pay off in the form of a playoff spot, something the team hasn't had since the 2017-18 season.