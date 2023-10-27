|
|
|TB
|BUF
Josh Allen gets Bills off to fast start in 24-18 win over Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Low energy wasn’t going to be an issue for the slow-starting Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.
After riling up the crowd in the end zone following warmups, receiver Stefon Diggs gave what coach Sean McDermott called an impassioned pregame speech. Josh Allen then responded by throwing two touchdown passes and running for another - while shrugging off aggravating an injury to his throwing shoulder - and the Bills hung on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18.
“Well, I mean, I could feel the team. They came out with an attitude and it started in the locker room, really.” McDermott said, of Buffalo’s early intensity level. “Stefon Diggs, there’s a little motivational couple of words he said to the team before we went out there. That’s what a leader does. He did a phenomenal job of basically setting the tone.”
Diggs finished with nine catches for 70 yards, but wasn’t always the primary target. Gabriel Davis had a career-best nine catches for 87 yards and a touchdown, and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid scored his first career TD on a 22-yard catch in a game the Bills never trailed.
And following a week of questions about his “low-positive” approach, Allen came through for the Bills (5-3), throwing for 324 yards on 31-of-40 passing. He had been listed on the Bills’ report with a right shoulder injury and was checked in the blue medical tent in the second quarter, but remained in the game.
Allen was in his comfort zone from the beginning in overseeing a hurry-up offense to find a rhythm that had been lacking in Buffalo’s previous three outings. He also was unafraid to take off and run with the ball in finishing with 41 yards rushing - his most since a season-best 46 in beating Washington in Week 3.
“Personally, I feel like I did, but I will let you guys write about that whether you guys thought I did or not,” Allen said, on bringing a higher energy level. “This team moves really well when I’m able to get the ball around to our playmakers.”
The tempo, urgency and throws over the middle the Bills offense was criticized for previously lacking all became apparent on an opening drive. Buffalo settled for Tyler Bass kicking a 37-yard field goal after its drive stalled at Tampa Bay’s 19.
Allen was hurt while being sacked on the play before he scored on a 13-yard touchdown scamper early in the second quarter. He returned in time for the next series after being examined.
“I’ll be sore for a couple of days, but we’ll be fine,” he said.
Buffalo limited the Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield-led attack to less than 200 yards of offense through three quarters and 302 overall. And Bills punter Sam Martin contributed by landing three punts inside Tampa Bay’s 10.
Mayfield tried to rally Tampa Bay (3-4) late. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans, followed by a 2-point conversion to Cade Otton, to get the Buccaneers within six with 2:44 remaining. But it took Tampa Bay 17 plays and 7:21 to march 92 yards for that score.
The game ended when Mayfield’s Hail Mary attempt from his own 45 fell between several players in the end zone. The Buccaneers have lost three straight and four of five since opening 2-0.
Mayfield finished 25 of 42 for 237 yards and two touchdowns, including a 3-yarder to Chris Godwin, who was the closest to Mayfield’s final throw when it fell to the turf untouched. Running back Rachaad White led the Bucs with seven catches for 70 yards and had nine carries for 39 yards.
“I thought everybody fought their tails off tonight. The effort wasn’t our problem. We hung together, we were tough, we clawed, we scratched, we fought our way back in there,” Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said. "We were right there. A few plays here or there, a few penalties here or there. We feel like we can get better from that.”
The Buccaneers were flagged 11 times for 74 yards. That included offensive lineman Nick Leverett picking up an unnecessary roughness call following the 2-point conversion, which forced Tampa Bay to kick off from its own 20.
"We gave ourselves a chance,” Mayfield said. “It just shows we are a few plays away. We have the fight. Now we just have to have the execution.”
The Buccaneers scored 10 points in a 54-second span to tie the game in the second-quarter. Chase McLaughlin hit a 57-yard field goal and Godwin scored two plays after Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tipped Allen's pass, and the ball was intercepted by defensive lineman William Gholston.
Allen responded by leading Buffalo on a nine-play, 75-yard drive, capped by the quarterback rolling to his right and throwing across his body to find Kincaid open over the middle.
Allen’s TD run was the 43rd of his career, matching Steve Young for second-most all-time among quarterbacks. And he now has 199 combined passing and rushing touchdowns, tying Hall of Famer Dan Marino for second among quarterbacks in their first six seasons.
Bills receiver Khalil Shakir sensed a difference in a game he had six catches for a team-high 92 yards.
“We just came to this game with a different mindset,” Shakir said. “Obviously, ups and downs, but McDermott tells us don’t ride the roller coaster. Stay consistent as a team and stay on the gas pedal.”
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: At Houston on Nov. 5.
Bills: At Cincinnati on Nov. 5. Last January on the road against the Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field. The game was halted and eventually canceled. Hamlin has resumed playing but has only been active once this season.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:03
|31:57
|1st Downs
|17
|25
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|10
|16
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|302
|427
|Total Plays
|62
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|115
|Rush Attempts
|17
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|224
|312
|Comp. - Att.
|25-42
|31-40
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|11-74
|9-86
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-50.8
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|44
|58
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|4-49
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-44
|1-9
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|224
|PASS YDS
|312
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|302
|TOTAL YDS
|427
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
24
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|25/42
|237
|2
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. White 1 RB
17
FPTS
|R. White
|9
|39
|0
|15
|17
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
24
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|3
|19
|0
|11
|24
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|1
|14
|0
|14
|17
|
C. Edmonds 22 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|5
|0
|2
|3
|
K. Vaughn 21 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. White 1 RB
17
FPTS
|R. White
|7
|7
|70
|0
|20
|17
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|7
|5
|54
|1
|31
|17
|
M. Evans 13 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Evans
|6
|3
|39
|1
|24
|12
|
C. Otton 88 TE
8
FPTS
|C. Otton
|6
|4
|27
|0
|12
|8
|
T. Palmer 10 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Palmer
|6
|3
|22
|0
|15
|5
|
C. Edmonds 22 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|3
|
R. Jarrett 18 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Jarrett
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
P. Durham 87 TE
0
FPTS
|P. Durham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Neal 23 FS
|R. Neal
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 DB
|J. Dean
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 OLB
|L. David
|6-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 LB
|D. White
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 7 LB
|S. Barrett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 LB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hayes 32 DB
|J. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Senat 95 DT
|D. Senat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 0 LB
|Y. Diaby
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Izien 29 DB
|C. Izien
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Dennis 8 LB
|S. Dennis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Britt 52 LB
|K. Britt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 96 DT
|G. Gaines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Kieft 41 TE
|K. Kieft
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 4 K
4
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|1/2
|57
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|6
|50.8
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thompkins 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Thompkins
|2
|22.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thompkins 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Thompkins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
32
FPTS
|J. Allen
|31/40
|324
|2
|1
|32
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
15
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|6
|6
|92
|0
|30
|15
|
G. Davis 13 WR
23
FPTS
|G. Davis
|12
|9
|87
|1
|16
|23
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
16
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|12
|9
|70
|0
|17
|16
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
17
FPTS
|D. Kincaid
|7
|5
|65
|1
|22
|17
|
J. Cook 4 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|7
|
L. Murray 28 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Murray
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Bernard 43 LB
|T. Bernard
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dodson 25 LB
|T. Dodson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 50 DE
|G. Rousseau
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 56 DE
|L. Floyd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Norman 26 CB
|J. Norman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 20 SAF
|T. Rapp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Morse 60 C
|M. Morse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 98 DT
|P. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
6
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/1
|37
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|4
|45.0
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
15
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harty 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harty
|4
|12.3
|24
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to TB 1. D.Thompkins to TB 27 for 26 yards (J.Norman).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 27(14:52 - 1st) R.White up the middle to TB 33 for 6 yards (T.Bernard).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TB 33(14:19 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to T.Palmer (T.Bernard). Pass off T.Bernard's helmet at line
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - TB 33(14:14 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to T.Palmer to TB 48 for 15 yards (M.Hyde).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 48(13:35 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TB 48(13:31 - 1st) PENALTY on TB-T.Wirfs - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TB 43(13:31 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to T.Palmer to TB 43 for no gain (D.Jackson; J.Poyer).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TB 43(12:50 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to C.Otton (J.Poyer).
|Punt
4 & 15 - TB 43(12:46 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 53 yards to BUF 4 - Center-Z.Triner - downed by TB-J.Hayes.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 4(12:35 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to K.Shakir to BUF 17 for 13 yards (J.Dean).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17(12:03 - 1st) J.Allen left guard to BUF 25 for 8 yards (J.Tryon).
|+21 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 25(11:29 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to K.Shakir pushed ob at BUF 46 for 21 yards (C.Davis).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 46(10:52 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis pushed ob at TB 38 for 16 yards (J.Dean).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 38(10:25 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis pushed ob at TB 29 for 9 yards (S.Barrett).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 29(9:58 - 1st) L.Murray left end to TB 24 for 5 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 24(9:30 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right. Pressure on QB: S.Barrett.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 24(9:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to K.Shakir to TB 19 for 5 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BUF 19(8:46 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to TB 19 for no gain (C.Izien).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BUF 19(8:08 - 1st) T.Bass 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 63 yards from BUF 35 to TB 2. D.Thompkins to TB 20 for 18 yards (J.Norman).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(7:58 - 1st) C.Godwin left end pushed ob at TB 34 for 14 yards (J.Poyer). End-around - handoff from B.Mayfield.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(7:21 - 1st) R.White left guard to TB 36 for 2 yards (Ta.Johnson; T.Bernard).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TB 36(6:39 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.White to TB 39 for 3 yards (T.Bernard).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TB 39(5:57 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep middle to C.Otton [L.Floyd]. PENALTY on BUF-T.Rapp - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at TB 39 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 40(5:52 - 1st) K.Vaughn right end to BUF 39 for 1 yard (G.Rousseau - J.Poyer).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TB 39(5:11 - 1st) B.Mayfield to BUF 44 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at BUF 49. B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right [M.Hyde].
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - TB 39(5:06 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to M.Evans to BUF 32 for 7 yards (C.Benford).
|No Good
4 & 2 - TB 32(4:26 - 1st) C.McLaughlin 50 yard field goal is BLOCKED (S.Lawson) - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 40(4:21 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to TB 43 for 17 yards (C.Davis) [J.Tryon].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 43(3:48 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis pushed ob at TB 41 for 2 yards (A.Winfield). PENALTY on BUF-T.Sherfield - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 43 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - BUF 47(3:33 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis to TB 44 for 9 yards (J.Dean).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - BUF 44(3:06 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to J.Cook to TB 38 for 6 yards (S.Barrett; L.David).
|+30 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 38(2:31 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep right to K.Shakir to TB 8 for 30 yards (R.Neal).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 8(1:51 - 1st) J.Cook right guard to TB 4 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 4(1:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Kincaid to TB 1 for 3 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BUF 1(0:37 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to TB 1 for no gain (S.Barrett; L.David).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BUF 1(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Kincaid (J.Dean).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 1(14:57 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to TB 3 for 2 yards (S.Lawson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 3(14:15 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to C.Edmonds (J.Phillips) [G.Rousseau].
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TB 3(14:09 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to T.Palmer (T.Bernard). Pass tipped at TB 14.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 3(14:04 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 44 yards to TB 47 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Harty to TB 23 for 24 yards (J.Hayes).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 23(13:48 - 2nd) J.Cook right guard to TB 15 for 8 yards (D.Senat - R.Neal).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 15(13:08 - 2nd) D.Edwards reported in as eligible. J.Cook right guard to TB 14 for 1 yard (A.Nelson).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 14(12:31 - 2nd) J.Allen left guard to TB 11 for 3 yards (L.David; R.Neal).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 11(11:51 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at TB 13 for -2 yards (Y.Diaby).
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - BUF 13(11:10 - 2nd) J.Allen up the middle for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to TB 5 - fair catch by D.Thompkins.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(11:03 - 2nd) R.White left guard to TB 28 for 3 yards (S.Lawson).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TB 28(10:33 - 2nd) R.White left guard to TB 29 for 1 yard (T.Dodson - A.Epenesa).
|+31 YD
3 & 6 - TB 29(9:52 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at BUF 40 for 31 yards (T.Rapp).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 40(9:16 - 2nd) R.White left guard pushed ob at BUF 14 for 26 yards (M.Hyde). PENALTY on TB-T.Palmer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 33. Rush credited to BUF 33 (spot of foul).
|Penalty
1 & 13 - TB 43(8:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-L.Goedeke - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - TB 48(8:32 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Jarrett.
|+9 YD
2 & 18 - TB 48(8:28 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.Godwin to BUF 39 for 9 yards (T.Dodson - J.Poyer).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TB 39(7:50 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to M.Evans [J.Phillips].
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TB 39(7:45 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 57 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 25(7:40 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle intended for D.Kincaid INTERCEPTED by W.Gholston (A.Winfield) at BUF 23. W.Gholston to BUF 23 for no gain (M.Morse).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23(7:33 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.White to BUF 3 for 20 yards (C.Benford - J.Poyer).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TB 3(6:51 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to C.Godwin for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback. K.Shakir caught ball 5 yds. into end zone.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(6:46 - 2nd) J.Cook right end to BUF 43 for 18 yards (R.Neal - D.White).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(6:09 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to TB 43 for 14 yards (C.Davis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(5:34 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to TB 41 for 2 yards (J.Dean).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 41(5:03 - 2nd) J.Cook right guard to TB 36 for 5 yards (R.Neal).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - BUF 36(4:36 - 2nd) J.Cook left guard to TB 32 for 4 yards (R.Neal).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(3:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at TB 20 for 12 yards (R.Neal).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 20(3:30 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 20(3:27 - 2nd) J.Cook left guard to TB 22 for -2 yards (L.David - A.Winfield).
|+22 YD
3 & 12 - BUF 22(2:46 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Kincaid for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:40 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:40 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(2:40 - 2nd) R.White left guard to TB 40 for 15 yards (J.Poyer).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 40(2:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.White to TB 47 for 7 yards (T.Bernard).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TB 47(2:00 - 2nd) R.White left tackle to TB 47 for no gain (E.Oliver; G.Rousseau).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TB 47(1:20 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.Godwin to BUF 48 for 5 yards (D.Jackson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(0:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.White to BUF 42 for 6 yards (T.Bernard).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - TB 42(0:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-L.Goedeke - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TB 47(0:47 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at TB 47 for -6 yards (E.Oliver).
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - TB 47(0:39 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.Otton to BUF 41 for 12 yards (D.Jackson).
|Penalty
4 & 3 - TB 41(0:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 41 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 46(0:19 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 46 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback. Ball struck official 7 yds. into end zone.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Kincaid to BUF 43 for 18 yards (C.Davis - A.Winfield).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(14:25 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to K.Shakir to TB 48 for 9 yards (L.David; R.Neal).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 48(14:01 - 3rd) J.Cook right guard to TB 44 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 44(13:34 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles right tackle ran ob at TB 36 for 8 yards (J.Dean). PENALTY on TB-R.Neal - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at TB 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 31(13:18 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis to TB 20 for 11 yards (L.David; D.White).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(12:41 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to TB 17 for 3 yards (D.White).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 17(12:09 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis pushed ob at TB 3 for 14 yards (S.Barrett).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 3(11:29 - 3rd) D.Edwards reported in as eligible. L.Murray left tackle to TB 4 for -1 yards (A.Nelson).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 4(10:46 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick lands 7 yds. into end zone.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(10:40 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles left guard to TB 36 for 11 yards (G.Rousseau).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 36(9:57 - 3rd) R.White up the middle to TB 38 for 2 yards (L.Floyd - P.Ford).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TB 38(9:12 - 3rd) R.White left guard to TB 41 for 3 yards (L.Floyd - Ta.Johnson).
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - TB 41(8:30 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles left tackle to TB 43 for 2 yards (T.Bernard).
|Punt
4 & 3 - TB 43(7:51 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 48 yards to BUF 9 - impetus ends at BUF 19 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Harty pushed ob at BUF 18 for 9 yards (K.Kieft; K.Britt). PENALTY on TB-J.Hayes - Illegal Touch Kick - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 18.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 23(7:40 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to BUF 25 for 2 yards (L.David).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 25(7:06 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to L.Murray to BUF 29 for 4 yards (R.Neal - D.White).
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 29(6:27 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Kincaid pushed ob at BUF 44 for 15 yards (L.David).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 44(5:54 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 49 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BUF 49(5:13 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BUF 49(5:07 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs (C.Davis). Receiver and coverage at TB 46.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BUF 49(5:03 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 48 yards to TB 3 - Center-R.Ferguson - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 3(4:53 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left end to TB 5 for 2 yards (P.Ford - T.Dodson).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TB 5(4:12 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to TB 6 for 1 yard (Ta.Johnson).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TB 6(3:33 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 12 for 6 yards (J.Poyer; M.Hyde).
|Punt
4 & 1 - TB 12(2:47 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 61 yards to BUF 27 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Harty to 50 for 23 yards (S.Dennis). PENALTY on BUF-S.Neal - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 27. Return credited to BUF 27 (foul assessed from end of kick).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17(2:32 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis pushed ob at BUF 25 for 8 yards (R.Neal).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 25(2:12 - 3rd) J.Cook right guard to BUF 28 for 3 yards (W.Gholston; G.Gaines).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 28(1:37 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at BUF 38 for 10 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 38(1:09 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 38(1:05 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BUF 38(1:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-C.Kancey - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 38 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 43(1:02 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles left guard to TB 48 for 9 yards (A.Winfield).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48(0:26 - 3rd) J.Cook up the middle to TB 39 for 9 yards (R.Neal).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BUF 39(0:03 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at TB 49 for -10 yards (A.Nelson).
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - BUF 49(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to TB 42 for 7 yards (L.David - D.White).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - BUF 42(14:12 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TB 42 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BUF 47(14:12 - 4th) S.Martin punts 43 yards to TB 4 - Center-R.Ferguson - downed by BUF-R.Gilliam.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 4(14:02 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle [P.Ford].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TB 4(13:56 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles right tackle ran ob at TB 10 for 6 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TB 10(13:16 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin (J.Poyer). Receiver and coverage at TB 15.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TB 10(13:12 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 63 yards to BUF 27 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Harty to BUF 45 for 18 yards (J.Hayes). PENALTY on BUF-C.Lewis - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 43. Return credited to BUF 43 (spot of foul).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 33(12:58 - 4th) J.Cook right tackle to BUF 34 for 1 yard (C.Izien; W.Gholston).
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 34(12:22 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to K.Shakir to BUF 48 for 14 yards (R.Neal).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48(11:42 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 49 for 1 yard (L.David).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BUF 49(11:04 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis (W.Gholston - J.Dean). Pass deflected at line.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - BUF 49(11:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Kincaid to TB 44 for 7 yards (R.Neal).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - BUF 44(10:14 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TB 44 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUF 49(10:14 - 4th) S.Martin punts 41 yards to TB 8 - Center-R.Ferguson. D.Thompkins MUFFS catch - and recovers at TB 8.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 8(10:05 - 4th) PENALTY on TB-L.Goedeke - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at TB 8 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - TB 4(10:05 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to T.Palmer.
|+20 YD
2 & 14 - TB 4(10:01 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.White to TB 24 for 20 yards (Ta.Johnson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 24(9:16 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to M.Evans pushed ob at BUF 34 for 42 yards (J.Poyer). PENALTY on TB-C.Mauch - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 24 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - TB 14(8:47 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.Edmonds to TB 23 for 9 yards (T.Dodson - T.Bernard).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - TB 23(8:07 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.Edmonds to TB 30 for 7 yards (T.Dodson).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - TB 30(7:26 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.White to TB 39 for 9 yards (T.Bernard).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(7:02 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Jarrett ran ob at TB 48 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - TB 48(6:43 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.Otton to BUF 46 for 6 yards (C.Benford).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 46(6:17 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to T.Palmer to BUF 39 for 7 yards (Ta.Johnson - D.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TB 39(5:40 - 4th) B.Mayfield sacked at BUF 45 for -6 yards (A.Epenesa).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TB 45(5:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield sacked at BUF 46 for -1 yards (Ta.Johnson).
|Penalty
4 & 10 - TB 46(4:14 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin. PENALTY on BUF-Ta.Johnson - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 41(4:07 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep middle to P.Durham (M.Hyde). Receiver and coverage at BUF 16; pressure on QB: G.Rousseau.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TB 41(4:01 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.Otton to BUF 39 for 2 yards (M.Hyde).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TB 39(3:16 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Jarrett [G.Rousseau].
|Penalty
4 & 8 - TB 39(3:11 - 4th) B.Mayfield sacked at BUF 49 for -10 yards (J.Phillips). PENALTY on BUF-J.Phillips - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at BUF 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 24(3:04 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans (C.Benford) [L.Floyd].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 24(2:59 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to C.Otton. Receiver and coverage at BUF 21.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TB 24(2:56 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin (C.Benford). Receiver and coverage along sideline at BUF 14.
|+24 YD
4 & 10 - TB 24(2:51 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to M.Evans for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:44 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Mayfield pass to C.Otton is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. Pass caught over middle - 5 yds. into end zone. J.Phillips tipped ball at line. PENALTY on TB-N.Leverett - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 66 yards from TB 20 to BUF 14. K.Shakir to BUF 23 for 9 yards. K.Shakir gave himself up at BUF 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 23(2:41 - 4th) D.Edwards reported in as eligible. J.Cook left guard to BUF 27 for 4 yards (J.Tryon - L.David).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 27(2:36 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles right end to BUF 28 for 1 yard (S.Barrett).
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 28(2:25 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 43 for 15 yards (A.Winfield).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(2:12 - 4th) D.Edwards reported in as eligible. J.Cook left guard to BUF 48 for 5 yards (A.Nelson).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 48(2:00 - 4th) D.Edwards reported in as eligible. J.Cook up the middle to TB 49 for 3 yards (D.White - L.David).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BUF 49(1:16 - 4th) D.Edwards reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to TB 48 for 1 yard (D.White - L.David).
|Punt
4 & 1 - BUF 48(0:31 - 4th) S.Martin punts 48 yards to end zone - Center-R.Ferguson - Touchback. Kick into end zone.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(0:21 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.Otton ran ob at TB 27 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TB 27(0:16 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.White pushed ob at TB 32 for 5 yards (J.Poyer) [V.Miller].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 32(0:08 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to M.Evans ran ob at TB 40 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - TB 40(0:04 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-V.Miller - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TB 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 45(0:04 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep middle. Hail Mary fell incomplete.