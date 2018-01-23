2018 Pro Bowl updated rosters: Here's who will be filling in for Patriots, Eagles

With the Pro Bowl less than one week away, the NFL has started the process of finalizing the AFC and NFC rosters for Sunday's game in Orlando.

Although the roster for both teams was originally announced back on Dec. 20, the league has had to make some slight modifications over the past few weeks due to the fact that some players won't be able to participate. For instance, Tom Brady won't be able to play in the Pro Bowl because he has a slightly bigger game to worry about coming up on Feb. 4.

With Brady out, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been called upon to take his place. Every Eagles player who was voted to the Pro Bowl also had to be replaced, and most of those alternates were named on Monday.

After three seasons (2013-15) where the NFL went with an "unconferenced" format for the Pro Bowl, the league will be going back to the AFC-NFC format on Sunday for the second straight year.

The game is scheduled to kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised by ESPN.

You can see the entire roster for both the AFC and NFC below.

AFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers), Alex Smith (Chiefs), Derek Carr (Raiders)

Note: Carr is replacing Tom Brady (Patriots), Smith is replacing Philip Rivers (Chargers)



Running back: Le'Veon Bell (Steelers), Kareem Hunt (Chiefs), LeSean McCoy (Bills)

Fullback: Roosevelt Nix (Steelers)

Note: Nix is replacing James Develin (Patriots)



Tight end: Delanie Walker (Titans), Jack Doyle (Colts)

Note: Walker is replacing Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Doyle is replacing Rob Gronkowski (Patriots)



Wide receiver: Antonio Brown (Steelers), Keenan Allen (Chargers), Jarvis Landry (Dolphins), T.Y. Hilton (Colts)

Note: Landry is replacing DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Hilton is replacing A.J. Green (Bengals)



Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva (Steelers) Taylor Lewan (Titans), Russell Okung (Chargers)

Note: Okung is replacing Donald Penn (Raiders)



Guard: Kelechi Osemele (Raiders), David DeCastro (Steelers), Richie Incognito (Bills)

Center: Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers), Rodney Hudson (Raiders)

Defense

Defensive end: Yannick Ngakoue (Jaguars), Cameron Heyward (Steelers), Melvin Ingram (Chargers)

Note: Ngakoue is replacing Calais Campbell (Jaguars), Heyward is replacing Khalil Mack (Raiders), Ingram is replacing Joey Bosa (Chargers)



Defensive linemen: Geno Atkins (Bengals), Jurrell Casey (Titans), Malik Jackson (Jaguars)

Outside linebacker: Von Miller (Broncos), Terrell Suggs (Ravens), Telvin Smith (Jaguars)

Note: Smith is replacing Jadeveon Clowney (Texans)



Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley (Ravens), Joe Schobert (Browns)

Note: Schobert is replacing Ryan Shazier (Steelers)



Cornerback: A.J. Bouye (Jaguars), Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars), Aqib Talib (Broncos), Casey Hayward (Chargers)

Free safety: Eric Weddle (Ravens)

Strong safety: Reshad Jones (Dolphins), Kevin Byard (Titans)

Note: Byard is replacing Micah Hyde (Bills)



Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern (Titans)

Kicker: Chris Boswell (Steelers)

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill (Chiefs)

Special teamer: Brynden Trawick (Titans)

Note: Trawick is replacing Matthew Slater (Patriots)



NFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Drew Brees (Saints), Jared Goff (Rams)

Note: Goff is replacing Carson Wentz (Eagles)



Running back: Todd Gurley (Rams), Alvin Kamara (Saints), Mark Ingram (Saints)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

Tight end: Jason Witten (Cowboys), Kyle Rudolph (Vikings)

Note: Witten is replacing Zach Ertz (Eagles), Rudolph is replacing Jimmy Graham (Seahawks)



Wide receiver: Adam Thielen (Vikings), Michael Thomas (Saints), Doug Baldwin (Seahawks), Davante Adams (Packers)

Tackle: Andrew Whitworth (Rams), Joe Staley (49ers)

Guard: Trai Turner (Panthers), Larry Warford (Saints), T.J. Lang (Lions)

Note: Turner replaces Zack Martin (Cowboys), Warford is replacing Brandon Brooks (Eagles), Lang is replacing Brandon Scherff (Redskins)



Center: Alex Mack (Falcons), Travis Frederick (Cowboys)

Defense

Defensive end: Demarcus Lawrence (Cowboys), Cameron Jordan (Saints), Michael Bennett (Seahawks)

Note: Bennett is replacing Everson Griffen (Vikings)



Defensive linemen: Gerald McCoy (Buccaneers), Mike Daniels (Packers), Linval Joseph (Vikings)

Note: Daniels replaces Aaron Donald (Rams), Joseph is replacing Fletcher Cox (Eagles)



Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones (Cardinals) Ryan Kerrigan (Redskins), Thomas Davis (Panthers)

Note: Davis is replacing Anthony Barr (Vikings)



Inside linebacker: Deion Jones (Falcons), Kwon Alexander (Buccaneers)

Note: Jones is replacing Luke Kuechly (Panthers), Alexander is replacing Bobby Wagner (Seahawks)



Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes (Vikings), Patrick Peterson (Cardinals), Marshon Lattimore (Saints), Darius Slay (Lions)

Free safety: Earl Thomas (Seahawks)

Strong safety: Harrison Smith (Vikings), Keanu Neal (Falcons)

Note: Neal is replacing Malcolm Jenkins (Eagles), Smith is replacing Landon Collins (Giants)



Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker (Rams)

Kicker: Graham Gano (Panthers)

Note: Gano replaces Greg Zuerlein (Rams)



Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper (Rams)

Special teamer: Budda Baker (Cardinals)