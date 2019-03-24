2019 NFL Draft: Cardinals coach adds more mystery to what Arizona might do with the top pick

If you're looking for any hints on what the Cardinals might do with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft this year, don't look to Kliff Kingsbury, because he's definitely not offering any.

Over the past month, the Cardinals new coach has been as vague as possible about what his team might do with the top pick and those vague comments continued over the weekend during an interview with NFL.com.

Will the Cardinals select Kyler Murray? Will they trade away Josh Rosen? Will they trade out of the top spot?

Kingsbury offered zero hints.

"I think everything's on the table," Kingsbury said. "When you have that first pick, you've gotta turn over every stone and look at every scenario that's out there, and so we're definitely doing that."

The Cardinals have definitely been turning over every stone when it comes to Murray. Not only did they meet with him individually at the NFL Combine, but they had a private meeting with him following his Pro Day at Oklahoma on March 14. Also, let's not forget about the fact that back in October, the then Texas Tech coach said he would select Murray if he were an NFL coach and had the No. 1 overall pick.

Now, that doesn't necessarily mean the Cards plan to select Murray and that's because the Cardinals coach has also hinted that his team might keep Josh Rosen. Kingsbury has gone on the record multiple times this offseason saying that the team is committed to Rosen for now, and Kingsbury re-affirmed those feelings over the weekend.

"I do [think Rosen could remain with the team]. I do," Kingsbury said. "I mean, when you have the first pick, anything can happen, as you know, but you know, he's a talented player, and we're very high on him and that hasn't changed."

On the other hand, Kingsbury also left the door slightly open for a possible Rosen trade.

"I've talked to Josh and he understands it's a business and what all goes with the first pick and what's going on," the coach said.

With more than a month to go until the draft, there's also the possibility that the Cardinals just aren't sure what they're going to do with the pick yet, which Kingsbury pointed out during his interview with NFL.com.

"We haven't [decided what we're going to do with the top pick]. We haven't. We're a long ways from that," Kingsbury said. "You know, coaches on the road, scouts from the road, private workouts, pro days. And we won't even discuss until next week and try to fill our board and go from there."

Of course, it's possible they know exactly what they're going to do and what you just read is the first-year NFL coach throwing out draft smokescreens like a grizzled veteran.

If the Cardinals do end up trading Rosen and drafting Murray, they'd become the first team since the 1982-83 Baltimore Colts to use a first-round pick on a quarterback in consecutive drafts.

If you're wondering where Murray might end up, make sure to check out our mock draft page here at CBSSports.com. Of our six writers, all six of them have Murray going with the top pick, but only four of them have him going to the Cardinals. To find out where the other two writers have Murray going, make sure to click here.