After several weeks on the open market, veteran safety Deon Bush is staying with the Chiefs. Bush and the team have come to terms on a one-year deal, according to ESPN.

Bush signed with the Chiefs last offseason after recording a career-high two interceptions as a member of the Bears in 2021. A backup in Kansas City's secondary, Bush played in 16 of a possible 17 games during the 2022 regular season. He was active in each of Kansas City's three playoff games that included the team's win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Along with being a solid backup, Bush was also a key member of the Chiefs' special teams units last season. He partook in over 60% of the team's special teams snaps in every game he was active for. Bush received 21 snaps -- 20 on special teams -- in the Super Bowl.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bush spent the first six years of his career with the Bears. He recorded three interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 79 games. A Miami native, Bush stayed at home for college while playing for the Hurricanes. He enjoyed a productive career at Miami while tallying four interceptions, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The defending Super Bowl champions have been largely quiet this offseason. They made news at the start of the month when they released former Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark. They also let left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. walk -- and sign with their rival Bengals -- and replaced him with Jawaan Taylor. The Chiefs then watched as wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman signed with the Patriots and Jets, respectively.