When you think splashy free agent signings, the Cincinnati Bengals don't spring to mind. Which is why it was so shocking to see the Cincy front office leap into the jungle that is the initial wave of NFL free agency and spend huge. And for as much as we like to raise questionable eyebrows toward anyone spending early on big-ticket items in the offseason, the Bengals should be applauded for attacking a key weakness -- the offensive line -- in an attempt to protect the most valuable commodity in all of sports, the franchise quarterback.

Joe Burrow's been sacked 92 times over the last two years, one of just two quarterbacks to be brought down more than 90 times in the last two seasons (Justin Fields being the other). For his career, Burrow averages just a hair under three sacks per game. It's not sustainable if the Bengals want him healthy for the long haul. So what did they do? They went out and made it rain to land Orlando Brown Jr., the top tackle on the open market.

Maybe the Chiefs letting Brown walk could be called a red flag, especially when they replaced him with Jawaan Taylor on a huge deal, but Brown is a top-shelf tackle and you can't simply grab those guys randomly in the NFL.

Kudos to Cincy for being aggressive on the market to address its biggest weakness and protect its biggest strength. Let's see who else drew positive and negative reviews from the CBS Sports writing team as we break down all things free agency.

Best free agent signing

Writer Pick Will Brinson OT Orlando Brown Jr. (Bengals) John Breech OT Orlando Brown Jr. (Bengals) Cody Benjamin CB Cameron Sutton (Lions) Jordan Dajani CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Lions) Tyler Sullivan OT Orlando Brown Jr. (Bengals) Bryan DeArdo OT Orlando Brown Jr. (Bengals), DT Javon Hargrave (49ers) Shanna McCarriston OT Orlando Brown Jr. (Bengals) Jared Dubin DT Javon Hargrave (49ers) Jeff Kerr DT Javon Hargrave (49ers) Garrett Podell OT Orlando Brown Jr. (Bengals) Chris Trapasso OT Orlando Brown Jr. (Bengals) Josh Edwards DT Javon Hargrave (49ers)

Brinson (Brown): Cincy lost some talent on the defensive side of the ball but I don't even care what happened when the Bengals can go lock down a star-level left tackle in his prime to protect Joe Burrow for the next few years. It was a shocking signing for a team who is typically considered frugal but it's a perfect deal for a team desperate to protect a franchise quarterback who takes too many hits.

Breech (Brown): Not only did the Bengals get the best available tackle in free agency, but they got him for a bargain price.

Benjamin (Sutton): He's not a splashy name, but paired with C.J. Gardner-Johnson at a reasonable $11M per year (ranked 17th among CBs), he's a potential steal, giving a rejuvenated Detroit secondary more physicality and an ascending, versatile starter.

Dajani (Gardner-Johnson): Many thought CJGJ would cash in this offseason. Instead, he signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Detroit. The Lions needed to boost the secondary, and they are establishing the kind of culture that may make Gardner-Johnson want to stay for more than a year. Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn also have familiarity with him.

Sullivan (Brown): For years, Cincinnati's offensive line has gotten in the way of this team raising the Lombardi Trophy and now it has a set-and-forget left tackle in Orlando Brown. He should bring stability to that unit and raise its overall ceiling to a tremendous degree, which will naturally make Joe Burrow even more dangerous. While there may be flashier signings, this one could legitimately put the Bengals over the top so long as everyone stays healthy.

DeArdo (Brown/Bengals, Hargrave/49ers): Brown completes the Bengals' two-year reconstruction of their offensive line. In Hargrave, the 49ers are getting a dominant pass rusher who is still in his prime.

McCarriston (Brown): The Bengals' offensive line has needed help protecting Joe Burrow -- we saw that on display in 2021 when he was the most sacked quarterback of the season and the Rams got to him seven times during Cincinnati's Super Bowl loss. The line did improve in 2022, but the addition of Brown will help and the four-year $64 million contract is a good value for the Bengals. As one of the top teams last year and expected to be the same this year, adding someone on the offensive line who's hard to run through will only help an already solid group get to that next level.

Dubin (Hargrave): I think Hargrave was the best player to change teams in free agency, and he landed with a team that was already loaded on defense and along the defensive line. He and Arik Armstead are going to wreck things on the interior while Nick Bosa screams around the edge. This will not be fun for opposing quarterbacks.

Kerr (Hargrave): The 49ers badly needed pass rushing help on the defensive interior to help Nick Bosa on the edge, a major problem for a team that couldn't get any pressure on Jalen Hurts in the NFC Championship game. In comes Hargrave, who will significantly free up Bosa. After a career year with the Eagles, Hargrave should provide plenty of pressure in Steve Wilks' defense.

Podell (Brown): Keeping face-of-the-franchise quarterback Joe Burrow healthy and upright should always be priority No. 1. He took a beating his rookie season, and that ended disastrously as a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee caused him to miss the final six games in 2020. Each year the Bengals have kept Burrow in good health, they have either reached the Super Bowl (2021) or the AFC Championship game (2022). Adding left tackle Orlando Brown, a Pro Bowler in each of the last four seasons, is a steal from both the Kansas City Chiefs and in market value. Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, 28 years old, just reset the market at $25 million per year on his three-year, $75 million contract. Brown is 26, and his new, four-year deal ranks seventh among left tackles in total contract value, 10th in average per year. Smart way to do business with looming high-dollar deals on the horizon for Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Trapasso (Brown): Cincinnati and Brown were both patient and it worked out for both sides. Brown gets to play left tackle, the Bengals upgrade that obviously vital position. Now, Brown isn't an elite blocker on the perimeter, but he should be much more consistent -- particularly from a pass protection perspective than Jonah Williams. And Cincinnati didn't pay an arm and a leg to sign Brown either.

Edwards (Hargrave): Hargrave was a coveted free agent expecting to receive a massive contract from a non-contender. Instead, he lands on a contender playing with other accomplished defensive linemen like Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa. San Francisco's front should wreak havoc on opposing teams next season.

Most baffling free agent signing

Brinson (Dillard): Tennessee's identity has been stripped away, with just Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill remaining as the core offensive group for a team that was the 1 seed just two years ago. Dillard might turn into a late-career stud under the Titans tutelage but he was expensive and if you can't succeed as an OL in Philly, it's going to raise some red flags. Happy to be wrong!

Breech (Ravens' offseason moves): I have no idea what the Ravens are doing and I'm not even sure they have any idea, either.

Benjamin (Edmunds): It's possible to like Edmunds' profile -- young, super athletic and experienced -- without liking his price tag. A year after dealing the superior Roquan Smith due to his own lofty cost, the Bears could've easily spread their resources better.

Dajani (Taylor): Four years and $80 million for a right tackle to move over to left tackle. In the process, the Chiefs upset Orlando Brown Jr., and he decided to sign with Kansas City's primary postseason rival.

Sullivan (Robinson): This just felt like an unnecessary addition. Even with Damien Harris departing for Buffalo, the backfield is a deep spot for New England. Not only will Rhamondre Stevenson take a leading role, but second-year backs like Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. showed flashes during their rookie seasons. That would lead you to think they'd have expanded roles in 2023, so it's hard to envision where Robinson factors in outside of a depth piece. Don't get me wrong, Robinson is a solid player, but the fit just seems a bit off here.

DeArdo (Jackson getting non-exclusive tag): Things have gone from bad to worse in Baltimore between the Ravens and Jackson. Even if Jackson plays for Baltimore this season, it appears his time with the franchise is all but numbered. Despite several attempts, the two sides continue to be in different area codes as far as a long-term contract is concerned.

McCarriston (Robinson): This is not necessarily a bad move. Robinson is a solid player, but RB just does not seem like the biggest need for the Patriots. Their offense struggled last season, but Rhamondre Stevenson did not. The running back group showed growth and spurts of great play that makes me think they can improve even more this offseason. Adding Robinson felt more out of the blue than other moves.

Dubin (McGlinchey): He got ... a lot more money than some significantly better players.

Kerr (Smith-Schuster): New England paid the same amount of money to sign Smith-Schuster that they could have used to bring back Jakobi Meyers. Meyers is the better player and could prove to be a free agent bargain by his second year with the Raiders.

Podell (McGlinchey): I understand the logic in that new Broncos head coach Sean Payton wanted a strong front since Russell Wilson was tied for the league lead in sacks taken (55) in 2022 along with Bears quarterback Justin Fields. However, lavishing this much money on Mike McGlinchey doesn't seem all too smart. Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot fracture came after Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips beat McGlinchey off the right side and fell on Garoppolo's leg as he was helping pull him down for a sack. Brock Purdy's game-changing elbow injury in the NFC Championship came after Haason Reddick and Fletcher Cox came free off the right side of the line. When zooming out and looking at the macro view of his season, it's not too rosy either. McGlinchey ranked 35th in Pro Football Focus' offensive tackle grades in 2022, and his 4.9% pressure rate allowed last season was below average. The league average among pass blockers with 500 or more snaps was a 4.1% pressure rate allowed. His deal was an overpay for a below average pass-blocker.

Trapasso (Jones): Taking nothing away from the season the Giants had in 2022, and it was pleasantly surprising, but Jones was not anywhere close to the main reason New York made the playoffs. Sure, he was very good against a vastly overrated Vikings defense to win said postseason game, but his numbers were very pedestrian. They should've let Jones walk.

Edwards (Mayfield): I like Baker Mayfield and he was signed to a reasonable contract. However, I do not think the Bucs are a team in a position to win the Super Bowl with him. They are more likely to finish with a 2024 first-round pick in the teens and that could be costly in a year with quarterback prospects like USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

Biggest bargain free agent

Writer Pick Will Brinson RB Rashaad Penny (Eagles) John Breech S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Lions) Cody Benjamin RB Rashaad Penny (Eagles) Jordan Dajani RB Rashaad Penny (Eagles) Tyler Sullivan WR Parris Campbell (Giants) Bryan DeArdo LB Germaine Pratt (Bengals) Shanna McCarriston S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Lions) Jared Dubin RB Rashaad Penny (Eagles) Jeff Kerr RB Rashaad Penny (Eagles) Garrett Podell S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Lions) Chris Trapasso LB T.J. Edwards (Bears) Josh Edwards OT Orlando Brown Jr. (Bengals)

Brinson (Penny): Penny's yards-per-carry numbers are outrageous and on a one-year, $1.35M deal if he somehow managed to play an entire season he could lead the league in rushing. The health has been the issue for Penny since he was drafted in the first round by Seattle but this is a great, cost effective roll of the dice for Howie Roseman.

Breech (Gardner-Johnson): Getting Gardner-Johnson for under $10 million per year is such a steal that the Lions should be arrested and thrown in jail.

Benjamin (Penny): Running backs are cheap as it is, but Philly is paying Penny ($1.35M) almost five times less than predecessor Miles Sanders on a per-year basis. He's a major injury risk, sure, but paired with Jalen Hurts behind a sturdy line, his upside is tantalizing.

Dajani (Penny): A one-year, $3.5 million deal for a running back capable of big-game explosions is a bargain. Injury concerns are definitely a thing, but this could be a great signing.

Sullivan (Campbell): Campbell reportedly signed an incentive-laden deal with New York, but the base value is only $3 million and includes $1.4 million guaranteed, which is pennies on the dollar for today's wide receivers. The 25-year-old heads to the Giants after what has been a rough start to his career that was filled with injuries. However, he's coming off the healthiest season of his career, playing in all 17 games and, naturally, putting up career numbers. He's a speedy wide receiver that should be a fascinating addition to Brian Daboll's offense. If he keeps this positive health streak going, he could be a legitimate difference-maker.

DeArdo (Pratt): Cincinnati lost a few free agents, but it was able to hang onto Pratt, who has played an integral role in the team's recent success. And it only cost the Bengals $21 million over three years. Pratt and Logan Wilson have quietly become one of the NFL's best inside linebacker duos.

McCarriston (Gardner-Johnson): To say the Lions got a steal signing Gardner-Johnson for $8 million would be the understatement of free agency. He's young, he was tied for the most interceptions last season with six and is coming off a Super Bowl trip, giving him experience to elevate his game. Detroit needed to address its defense this offseason and signing Garner-Johnson was a great way to do that.

Dubin (Penny): I know, there are questions regarding whether he can stay healthy. But this is a player who has been averaging over 6 yards per carry who will now go and play behind what should still be the NFL's best offensive line. And he will be paid barely more than $1 million.

Kerr (Penny): The Eagles are paying a running back $1.35 million this year who has 1,017 rushing yards, eight touchdowns, and averaged 6.8 yards per carry over his last 10 games. Behind that offensive line, Penny could have a huge season if he stays healthy, especially since he fits their running style.

Podell (Gardner-Johnson): The Detroit Lions had the worst total defense in the NFL in 2022, allowing 392.4 total yards per game. Their pass defense was the weak link, surrendering 245.8 passing yards per game, the third most in the NFL. Being able to sign one of the NFL's co-leaders in interceptions (six) at 25 years old for only $8 million is highway robbery. The Lions being able to sign a player in his prime for cheap to plug a significant need is clearly the best bargain.

Trapasso (Edwards): This was a very cheap deal for one of the best young three-down linebackers in the game. I don't care he was an undrafted free agent and isn't a freaky athlete. Edwards is always around the ball because of his football smarts. Doesn't miss many tackles and rocks in coverage.

Edwards (Brown): Cincinnati landed a quality left tackle of the future. Protecting Joe Burrow is the most important objective of that team and this was a positive step in that direction. Brown was seeking upwards of $20 million annually in a contract extension and the Bengals were able to sign him at roughly $16 million AAV.

Biggest boom or bust free agent

Writer Pick Will Brinson OT Mike McGlinchey (Broncos) John Breech QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders) Cody Benjamin OT Jawaan Taylor (Chiefs) Jordan Dajani QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders) Tyler Sullivan WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Patriots) Bryan DeArdo S Jessie Bates III (Falcons) Shanna McCarriston QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders) Jared Dubin OT Jawaan Taylor (Chiefs), LB Tremaine Edmunds (Bears) Jeff Kerr QB Derek Carr (Saints) Garrett Podell OT Jawaan Taylor (Chiefs) Chris Trapasso WR Adam Thielen (Panthers) Josh Edwards DT Dre'Mont Jones (Seahawks)

Brinson (McGlinchey): I totally get the need to improve the offensive line in front of Russell Wilson. It feels like a no brainer. But the cost of this deal, for a right tackle, ain't no joke. Sean Payton made a living ensuring Drew Brees had a stout offensive line, but given McGlinchey's struggles in pass pro (relative to his skills in the run game) there's reason to be concerned. Payton will probably try and pound the rock more than people think so it can work out, but there's big upside/downside here.

Breech (Garoppolo): Signing Garoppolo is like buying a Ferrari that breaks down 50% of the time that you drive it. When it's working, you have an awesome car that might get you to the Super Bowl, but there's a 50% chance it won't be working.

Benjamin (Taylor): Kansas City declined to pay Orlando Brown Jr. even top 10 money to remain Patrick Mahomes' left tackle, only to commit $20M per year to Taylor, apparently with the hope of moving the ex-Jaguar from the right side. He was solid in 2022, but so-so prior to that.

Dajani (Garoppolo): Jimmy G didn't break the bank with his new deal, but his play directly affects Josh McDaniels' job security. This was a big decision.

Sullivan (Smith-Schuster): If Smith-Schuster can hit his ceiling and be a 1,000-yard receiver once again, he's exactly the type of weapon New England needs. However, the former Chiefs pass catcher is also a big personality and those sometimes don't mesh in Bill Belichick's system. That's also not even mentioning the difficulty some receivers have endured trying to learn the Patriots offense in the past, so there is risk on a couple of fronts. If this hits, the Patriots finally have a player close enough to a No. 1 wide receiver. If it doesn't, they opted for a player who failed in their system while letting a known commodity in Jakobi Meyers depart in free agency.

DeArdo (Bates): Atlanta is paying a lot of money to a player who has never made a Pro Bowl. Bates is good, but he's going to have to play at another level to justify his contract.

McCarriston (Garoppolo): Even last offseason when the Raiders were being hyped up by many, they were a team I was most skeptical about. Garoppolo is a quarterback who many, including myself, have been unsure about, so mixing skeptical with unsure makes it hard to pin down whether this combination will gel or break down. The positive is Garoppolo is reunited with head coach Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator when they were both with the Patriots. McDaniels has far from impressed as a head coach, so if this doesn't go well with Garoppolo his job will be even more in question that it already was last year. On the flip side, Garoppolo has shown signs of success and McDaniels did thrive previously in his career.

Dubin (Taylor/Edmunds): Taylor's a pretty good player who seems to be on the ascent. But he's only ever played right tackle, and the Chiefs paid him a lot of money to flip over to the left side and protect Patrick Mahomes. Edmunds has been up and down during his career, but he's still incredibly young and has a ton of upside. He got paid like he'll realize that upside through the entirety of his deal.

Kerr (Carr): The Saints are giving Carr $100 million guaranteed in a push to end their two-year playoff drought and win the NFC South. Carr's numbers weren't too different from Andy Dalton's last season, but can a change of scenery -- and a defense that can help him out for once -- revitalize his career? We'll see. If it can, the Saints should be one of the top-five teams in an NFC devoid of elite quarterbacks.

Podell (Taylor): Swapping out the known in Orlando Brown at left tackle for Jawaan Taylor, a full-time right tackle with the Jacksonville Jaguars, at his price tag of one more year and nearly double the guaranteed money is a certified risk. Yes, Taylor is 25, so the transition to the left side could go swimmingly. He's incredibly athletic and technically sound. However, he's never been a full-time left tackle in the NFL. Or, Patrick Mahomes is left running for his life and maybe sustains another ankle injury or worse while the Chiefs are left holding the bag of guaranteed money. Who's to say?

Trapasso (Thielen): The Panthers were set to have a top 10 pick in the draft. It feels like they're at least a year away from serious contention. But they sign Thielen, who's in the twilight of his career. A little strange, although it's not a bad idea to give their young quarterback an established route runner.

Edwards (Jones): Jones is an ascending player, but is still very much a work in progress. The Seahawks are paying top dollar for what he could become and they may or may not play out in their favor long term.

Best QB acquisition/move

Writer Pick Will Brinson Allen Lazard (Jets) John Breech Derek Carr (Saints) Cody Benjamin Aaron Rodgers (Jets) Jordan Dajani Aaron Rodgers (Jets) Tyler Sullivan Panthers (Trading up for No. 1 overall pick) Bryan DeArdo Aaron Rodgers (Jets) Shanna McCarriston Derek Carr (Saints) Jared Dubin Bears (Keeping Justin Fields after trading down from No. 1) Jeff Kerr Marcus Mariota (Eagles) Garrett Podell Aaron Rodgers (Jets) Chris Trapasso Geno Smith (Seahawks) Josh Edwards Case Keenum (Texans), Andy Dalton (Panthers)

Brinson (Lazard): HAHA! Sneaky aren't I? Yes, this isn't a "QB move" but the Jets aggressively committed to Lazard, reportedly coming up almost $2 million from their initial offer to the former Packers wide receiver. It's relevant to a QB, though, because it should/could mean Aaron Rodgers is coming to New York. I wanted to go with Lazard as boom/bust but Rodgers feels like a fait accompli at this point.

Breech (Carr): As things currently stand, the Saints now have the best starting QB in the division, which should make them the favorite to win the NFC South in 2023.

Benjamin (Rodgers): It's not official, and we don't know the future trade terms. But do you realize how hard it is to employ one of the NFL's few game-changing signal-callers? Rodgers may be trending downward, but he still represents a massive upgrade for a playoff-caliber lineup. That's worth a ton.

Dajani (Rodgers): I think the Jets are a very solid team missing just the quarterback. I wouldn't be shocked if New York ends up being the best squad in the AFC East.

Sullivan (Panthers trading for No. 1): This feels like I'm cheating a little bit, but Carolina didn't move to the top pick of the draft to select a lineman, right? The Panthers are taking a quarterback. I like this approach by them far better than trying their hand at a retread veteran quarterback. If they can hit this right, they'll have their franchise quarterback of the future on a rookie deal and will be atop this division in short order. Might as well swing for the fences.

DeArdo (Rodgers): Rodgers makes the Jets an instant contender in the ultra competitive AFC. New York has further helped its cause at being a legitimate contender next season by signing several other players that includes former Packers wideout Allen Lazard.

McCarriston (Carr): While I know picking Aaron Rodgers seems like the safe pick, and I may regret saying this later, but I don't think he will have that great of a season. It's Derek Carr to the Saints is the winner for me. The NFC South was brutal last season, so brutal that the Buccaneers got a playoff ticket with a losing record. Now that Tom Brady is retired for good, the Saints have a clearer path to a division title. They signed a quarterback who while he may not be at the top, is just good enough to make the playoffs in this division and give this team some hope.

Dubin (Bears trading down from No. 1): This helps Justin Fields and/or set themselves up to acquire his replacement. Chicago got Fields a No. 1 receiver in D.J. Moore, while also nabbing Carolina's first-round pick in 2024 and second-round pick in 2025 to help in the process of moving up the board in the event that Fields doesn't work out. So far, that's better than anything any other team has done at the position.

Kerr (Mariota): This is an indictment of the state of the quarterback class in free agency after many of the top signal-callers stayed (and Aaron Rodgers hasn't yet been traded to the Jets). The Eagles are paying more for Mariota, but he's an upgrade at the No. 2 quarterback spot over Gardner Minshew -- and fits their offense better. Jalen Hurts has missed at least a game in each of the last two seasons, so Mariota may be called upon at some point in 2023.

Podell (Rodgers): While the trade hasn't been finalized yet, the New York Jets flying out to California and convincing four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers that his best chance to win is with them is the biggest quarterback transaction win -- when finalized. This team is ready to go with a top-five scoring defense and a solid wide receiver core of 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman. The Jets almost made the playoffs rotating between Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco. This was a move the Jets had to make, and it seems like it will eventually get done. This pick was also made because none of the other quarterback moves -- Jimmy Garoppolo to the Raiders, Derek Carr to the Saints and Baker Mayfield to the Buccaneers -- were very inspiring.

Trapasso (Smith): When comparing to the rest of the free-agent acquisitions at the quarterback spot thus far, this was an easy choice. Smith was very good in 2022 and legitimately much of the reason why the Seahawks snuck into the playoffs. His contract wasn't extremely expensive or long term.

Edwards (Keenum to Texans, Dalton to Panthers): Houston and Carolina are both expected to take a young quarterback in April's draft. Neither Dalton nor Keenum may ever have to play a down for their respective franchises, but adding a veteran voice who can serve as a sounding board and lead those young quarterbacks by example is worth the going rate.

Best offseason move (free agency or trade)

Writer Pick Will Brinson Bears trading No. 1 pick to Panthers John Breech Broncos trading for HC Sean Payton Cody Benjamin Bears acquiring WR D.J. Moore (trade) Jordan Dajani Panthers hiring HC Frank Reich Tyler Sullivan Lions signing CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (free agency) Bryan DeArdo Jets acquiring QB Aaron Rodgers (trade) Shanna McCarriston Everything the Bears have done Jared Dubin Dolphins acquiring CB Jalen Ramsey, Cowboys acquiring CB Stephen Gilmore/WR Brandin Cooks (trades) Jeff Kerr Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr. Garrett Podell Bears trading No. 1 pick to Panthers for haul Chris Trapasso 49ers signing DT Javon Hargrave (free agency) Josh Edwards Bears acquiring WR D.J. Moore (trade)

Brinson (Bears trading No. 1 pick): Chicago didn't get absolute max value for the No. 1 overall pick and missed a chance to maybe trade down several times. But the Bears got a great "buy now" price from the Panthers, including two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore. If he hits on those draft selections, GM Ryan Poles can flip this franchise around quickly.

Breech (Payton to Broncos): Adding a player only does so much for a franchise, but adding a head coach can completely change the organization, and that's what the Broncos did here by trading for Payton.

Benjamin (Moore to Bears): Rodgers' pending relocation to New Jersey notwithstanding, Moore finally gives Justin Fields a legitimate No. 1 pass target. It's a bonus he arrived as part of a net gain of premium draft picks, but at 26, signed through 2025, after productive years with shoddy Panthers QB play, he's a major get by himself.

Dajani (Reich to Panthers): I don't think you can blame Reich for what happened in Indy. Now, he joins a franchise he is very familiar with. I feel like Reich is going to be in Carolina for a long time.

Sullivan (Gardner-Johnson to Lions): While I had Campbell to the Giants as the biggest bargain, I won't fight you on Gardner-Johnson to Detroit. The Lions secondary was their demise last season and they've done a good job at trying to improve that unit throughout free agency, including this signing here. Gardner-Johnson was looked at as one of the top free agents to hit the market, so for the Lions to get him on a one-year, $8 million deal is insane value. Not only is it a bargain, but this is the type of move that could solidify the secondary and have Detroit in the postseason in 2023.

DeArdo (Rodgers to Jets): Rodgers is set to come to a team that boasted one of the NFL's best defenses a season ago. The Jets also have several up-and-coming players on offense that includes reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

McCarriston (All the Bears' moves): The Bears had the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, but not needing a quarterback, they made a smart move for their team. They traded the pick with the Panthers and in return were able to get the ninth overall pick and the 61st overall pick in 2023, plus a first-round selection in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore. The 25-year-old wideout is in his prime and can provide the support quarterback Justin Fields was missing last season.

Dubin (Ramsey to Dolphins, Gilmore/Cooks to Cowboys): Tie between the Dolphins getting Jalen Ramsey for Hunter Long and a third-round pick, and the Cowboys getting Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks for two fifth-round picks and a sixth-round pick. Getting high-level starters in exchange for barely any draft capital is always one of the best moves a team can make in the early portion of the offseason. These two teams filled needs at premium positions at a very low cost.

Kerr (Brown to Bengals): The Bengals are determined to protect Joe Burrow -- as evidenced by their offensive line moves over their past two offseasons. Landing Brown gives Cincinnati a franchise left tackle to protect its quarterback, while taking away a great player from the Super Bowl champions (and the team that beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship game) in the process. Brown should shine on Cincinnati's offensive line and may be the piece that gets the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

Podell (Bears trading No. 1 pick): It was pretty transparent Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was shopping the first overall pick because of the organizational belief in Justin Fields. Yet, he got the Panthers to surrender a huge haul for the selection: the ninth overall pick in 2023, the 61st pick in 2023 (2nd round), a 2024 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick AND 25-year-old WR1 D.J. Moore. Even without Moore's inclusion in the trade, that's a decent package. Add Moore, and the Bears have the future set up. Fields can grow alongside a true top target, and Chicago can continue filling out its roster with affordable young talent.

Trapasso (Hargrave to 49ers): San Francisco can get after the cornerback around the edge. The 49ers have long needed a menacing force on the interior. They got that with Hargrave, who's one of the best upfield rushers in the game. They paid a hefty price. Given the need and the 49ers status as a legitimate contender, I loved it.

Edwards (Moore to Bears): Chicago needs to have an answer on Justin Fields after this season. By surrounding him with better talent, the Bears are able to give him a fair chance. Completing that trade, when they did, answered a big question for that offense before free agency even arrived. Moore is a very talented wide receiver at a reasonable rate. They were not desperate enough to overpay a veteran and did not have to compete with several other teams in a trade for DeAndre Hopkins, Elijah Moore, etc ...

Worst offseason move (free agency or trade)

Writer Pick Will Brinson Ravens not signing QB Lamar Jackson to long-term deal John Breech Colts giving away CB Stephon Gilmore for fifth-round pick (trade) Cody Benjamin Vikings signing TE Josh Oliver (free agency) Jordan Dajani TE Dalton Schultz's contract with Texans (free agency) Tyler Sullivan Raiders signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo (free agency) Bryan DeArdo Ravens not signing QB Lamar Jackson to long-term deal Shanna McCarriston Ravens not signing QB Lamar Jackson to long-term deal Jared Dubin Teams lacking interest in QB Lamar Jackson Jeff Kerr Everything the Colts have done Garrett Podell Ravens not signing QB Lamar Jackson to long-term deal Chris Trapasso Saints signing QB Derek Carr (free agency) Josh Edwards Bears signing LB Tremaine Edmunds (free agency)

Brinson (Ravens not committing to Jackson): What are we doing here Ravens? There has to be a way to get Lamar Jackson under contract for the long haul. If he's simply refusing to sign anything less than what Deshaun Watson got, well, that stinks. And it's understandable why they wouldn't want to drop that kind of cash, particularly given the, ahem, tepid response to the Browns paying Watson. But Lamar is a community guy off the field, won an MVP award and is a unicorn quarterback. Sign him or give him the Flacco Wager -- "win a title and write your own contract."

Breech (Colts giving away Gilmore): I understand that the Colts were looking to move him, but giving him away for nothing doesn't make sense.

Benjamin (Vikings signing Oliver): In the grand scheme of things, this isn't gonna ruin Minnesota's trajectory. But forward-thinking GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn't strike us as the type to pay $7M per year for a backup, blocking-centric tight end, especially with star T.J. Hockenson eligible for a new deal.

Dajani (Schultz's contract): Spotrac predicted Schultz would sign a multi-year deal that carried an AAV of $15 million. Instead, he signed a one-year deal worth up to $9 million. Not $9 million. UP TO $9 million. Maybe he cashes in next offseason, but you have to wonder how much Schultz can raise his stock playing on the Texans.

Sullivan (Garoppolo to Raiders): Las Vegas is a better football team with Jimmy Garoppolo over Derek Carr. Slightly. In reality, this felt like more of a lateral move for a Raiders team that finds itself in a division filled with elite quarterbacks. They may pair Garoppolo with a rookie quarterback who the team selects in the first round, but if they expect Garoppolo to get them over the top in the AFC West or the conference, I think they'll end up being disappointed.

DeArdo (Ravens not committing to Jackson): Baltimore's inability to get closure with their quarterback has to be the worst situation for any team this offseason. Instead of either locking up Jackson long term, the Ravens continue to have to deal with questions surrounding the future of their former league MVP.

McCarriston (Ravens not committing to Jackson): The situation in Baltimore is not great and seems to be growing worse by the day. The Ravens and Jackson still can't agree on a long-term deal, leaving the team to give him a non-exclusive franchise tag. The whole thing is just a mess.

Dubin (Lack of Jackson interest): Nobody's even trying to sign Lamar Jackson. This is a 26-year-old, MVP-caliber quarterback who can be had for two first-round picks. And we've got teams giving Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo long-term deals and trying to trade for Aaron Rodgers instead of going after Jackson. Make it make sense.

Kerr (All the Colts' moves): What is Indianapolis actually doing? The Colts signed Samson Ekubam and Gardner Minshew, but allowed Bobby Okereke and Parris Campbell to walk in free agency and traded Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys. The Colts still don't have a long-term answer at quarterback and appear committed to hanging on to the No. 4 overall pick. This team has no wide receivers outside of Michael Pittman and a high-priced offensive line that immensely struggled in 2022. The offseason is still young, but what Indianapolis is doing is a head-scratcher. Perhaps Lamar Jackson is in the cards?

Podell (Ravens not giving Jackson long-term deal): Seriously, Baltimore what are you doing? Are you trying to antagonize the face of your franchise? Playing this game of chicken with your 26-year-old, MVP quarterback who you have uniquely structured your entire offense around is ridiculous. Jackson is a singular offensive talent, and he should be paid as such. Come to compromise and move forward. The longer this contract stalemate lingers, the longer Jackson ponders a future outside of Baltimore.

Trapasso (Carr to Saints): Carr doesn't do it for me. He's shed his ultra-conservative label over the past few years, and, yes, the Raiders' defenses hardly helped him. I just don't think Carr is the quarterback who can help New Orleans take the next step in the NFC. I don't trust him in critical moments or when things aren't perfect offensively.

Edwards (Edmunds to Bears): The Bears had a lot of money to spend and Edmunds is still very young with massive potential. I understand the thinking but, personally, with where that team is right now, I thought their resources could have been better allocated by seeing if they could pick up some other intriguing young players via trade like Chase Young, maybe a Wyatt Teller, etc ...

Team that improved most in free agency

Writer Pick Will Brinson Texans John Breech Cowboys Cody Benjamin Jets, Lions Jordan Dajani Dolphins Tyler Sullivan Bears Bryan DeArdo Jets Shanna McCarriston Jets Jared Dubin Lions Jeff Kerr Lions Garrett Podell Jets Chris Trapasso Browns Josh Edwards Browns

Brinson (Texans): Surprise. When we talk about "biggest improvement" we need to remember this isn't "who got the best players" it's "who improved the most." And I think you can squint at the Texans -- particularly with their No. 2 overall pick and a QB likely coming -- and see a team capable of winning 8+ games if everything breaks right. Adding Noah Brown, Dalton Schultz and Robert Woods (elite blocker, by the way) in the pass game, bringing back Laremy Tunsil and scooping the underrated Devin Singletary to pair with Dameon Pierce ... this offense is interesting if they hit on the QB or Davis Mills surprises (don't write him off yet). Defensively they piled up veterans and if you believe in DeMeco Ryans, it's reasonable to think this team is a sneaky division contender.

Breech (Cowboys): They got better on offense by adding Brandin Cooks, they got better on defense by adding Stephon Gilmore, they got better at running back by giving the job to Tony Pollard and they re-signed several key free agents like Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson. I don't want to say the Cowboys are a Super Bowl contender, because whenever I say that, it always backfires, but man, they're looking like a serious Super Bowl contender.

Benjamin (Jets/Lions): The Jets probably vault to the top if/when they seal the Rodgers deal, precisely because of how much QB matters and how much else New York already has in place. Chuck Clark is an underrated addition at safety for them, too. Detroit, meanwhile, wisely injected multiple pieces into its secondary and basically ensured another reliable ground option by swapping David Montgomery in for Jamaal Williams.

Dajani (Dolphins): Vic Fangio, Jalen Ramsey, David Long, Mike White, Braxton Berrios and they retained former 49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.

Sullivan (Bears): Chicago was armed with the most amount of cap space in the NFL entering the offseason and the No. 1 overall pick. In free agency, the Bears spent big to improve their defense -- headlined by Tremaine Edmunds -- and have added intriguing pieces to their offense like D'Onta Foreman and Robert Tonyan. With the top pick, they've turned that into a treasure trove of assets, including D.J. Moore, the No. 9 pick in this year's draft and multiple more selections over the next few years. Ryan Poles is putting the Bears in a position to not only improve in 2023, but is building a strong foundation around Justin Fields going forward.

DeArdo (Jets): Along with Rodgers' expected arrival, the Jets have made their roster stronger by signing several other players while also keeping some of their own free agents (including linebacker Quincy Williams). The Jets may be in line to sign another big-name free agent as Ezekiel Elliott has reportedly included the Jets among the three teams he is considering signing with.

McCarriston (Jets): I'm not as all-in on Aaron Rodgers thriving with the Jets as some are, but there is no denying what a massive upgrade it is. New York has needed a quarterback, and bad, for what feels like forever and it finally has someone (though not official yet) who has actually proven he can win games. The Jets may not even be done, with running back Ezekiel Elliott putting them as one of his "wish list" teams. The AFC East is not an easy division, but if this Rodgers deal gets done, as it is expected to, they have a real chance at a deep playoff run for the first time in a while.

Dubin (Lions): I love what Detroit did in the secondary, adding Cam Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. I love adding Graham Glasgow for offensive line depth. I like the fit with David Montgomery, even if I think giving him $6 million per year is a bit rich. The Lions are now set up to go in whatever direction they want in the draft, including selecting a quarterback who can take over for Jared Goff in a year.

Kerr (Lions): The secondary was a major weakness in Detroit last season, and the Lions addressed the unit by signing Emmanuel Moseley, Cam Sutton, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency. Add in the addition of David Montgomery at running back and Detroit has the look of a contender in the NFC -- and the best team in the NFC North. The Lions need another consistent pass rusher to compliment Aiden Hutchinson, but this team should win 10+ games in 2023.

Podell (Jets): Even if the Jets hadn't made any other moves this offseason, the improvement that will come by transitioning from Zach Wilson/Mike White/Joe Flacco at quarterback to future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is an even bigger jump than when the Buccaneers transitioned from Jameis Winston's 30-interception season in 2019 to Tom Brady in 2020. Tampa Bay happened to win the Super Bowl that season. Pairing a healthy Rodgers with last season's No. 4 scoring defense (18.6 points per game allowed) as well as a recovered Breece Hall and 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson means the Jets can go from missing the playoffs to a Super Bowl contender.

Trapasso (Browns): The Browns absolutely had to improve the defensive front and did so with Dalvin Tomlinson and former draft crush of mine Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Throw in super-rangy safety Juan Thornhill and the defense has gotten noticeably better on paper. They were able to retain center Ethan Pocic and veteran tight end Jordan Akins was a sneaky-good signing as well. The Elijah Moore trade was the cherry on top.

Edwards (Browns): Cleveland had a few big needs at wide receiver and defensive line. It addressed both significantly by signing defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and edge rusher Obo Okoronkwo. The Browns followed that up by signing safety Juan Thornhill and trading for wide receiver Elijah Moore. The Browns winning in the offseason feels like a recurring theme, but it is irrelevant unless it translates to in-season success.