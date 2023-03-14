The Houston Texans have been busy during the first two days of the NFL's legal tampering period, and after reportedly reaching a deal with veteran wideout Robert Woods, GM Nick Caserio has scored another receiver in free agency as the Texans have agreed to terms with former Dallas Cowboys pass catcher Noah Brown, according to ESPN.

Brown is coming off a career year in which he caught 43-of-74 targets for 555 yards and three touchdowns. He was originally a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017 out of Ohio State, but never registered more than two starts in his first four NFL seasons. However, Brown took advantage of his opportunity in Dallas this past season with Amari Cooper gone and Michael Gallup sidelined for the beginning of the campaign due to injury.

Noah Brown DAL • WR • #85 TAR 73 REC 43 REC YDs 555 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Brown, who turned 27 in January, could be prepared to build on his career season with Houston. In 66 career games played, he has caught 82 passes for 980 yards and three touchdowns.

The Texans needed to add to their wide receiver room, and likely aren't done just yet. Houston currently has just Brandin Cooks and Amari Rodgers on roster, with Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett being free agents looking for new deals. However, Cooks has said himself that he's looking to move on this offseason, and could be traded.