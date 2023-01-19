1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

This year's presumptive MVP, Mahomes has never failed to advance to the AFC Championship game in his four years as Andy Reid's starter. The numbers support him as an early-playoff machine: In his opening postseason matchups, he's thrown a combined 11 TDs and just one INT. Although he spent Super Wild Card Weekend on a bye, he also enters having thrown two-plus TDs in four of his last five games, excelling (as usual) as the NFL's standard for off-script, crunch-time heroics.

2 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

The biggest -- and perhaps only -- knock against Burrow right now is the protection in front of him; with left tackle Jonah Williams the latest starting lineman to go down, his ability to make quick decisions could be tested to a different degree. Fortunately, Burrow's strong suit is distributing precision darts from the pocket. What he lacks in the play-extending pizzaz of guys like Mahomes and Josh Allen, he tends to offset with smart reads when it matters most.

3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

We're probably not talking enough about Allen's reversion to scattershot tendencies over the last two years; remarkable as he remains, slinging it across the yard and bulldozing defenders on the run, he's now turned the ball over 40 times in his last 36 games, including the playoffs. You don't win titles by surrendering possessions that often. Even so, the upside of his physical gifts is impossible to deny; only Mahomes has a better knack for changing a game in a single heave.

4 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Hurts says he's "feeling good" after using the bye to rest his healing shoulder, but it's a mystery as to how close he is to full form, even a month removed from his injury. If he's up to speed, then the Eagles should be in the title hunt, for only Mahomes was a more efficient QB this year. Hurts can win in so many ways -- as a bruising ball carrier, a downfield attacker. As a bonus, he's a genuinely unshakeable leader. Time will tell if his body's on the same page.

5 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

The QB who diced up the Buccaneers to close Super Wild Card Weekend is the peak version of Prescott, and he comes out every few weeks -- a masterclass in pocket awareness and mid-range strikes. That Dak, with Dallas' weapons out wide and on defense, is capable of the team's first NFC title bid since 1995. The concern is that an antsier Prescott -- prone to picks and even more near-picks -- will return when the lights get brighter and the stakes get higher.

6 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

The Jaguars' miraculous upset of the Chargers was a microcosm of Lawrence's young career: His first go at it, in that first half, was populated with rushed decisions and tight-window gambles to compensate for an early deficit. Humbled and encouraged by Doug Pederson at the break, he returned to showcase his laser arm with passion, galvanizing his teammates in the process. The physical tools are all there; if he's a bit steadier from start to finish, look out.

7 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

No. 7 doesn't feel high enough for a guy who's made momentous strides Vikings have a porous "D," but to go on the road and upset a 13-win team, outdueling Kirk Cousins with both his arm and legs, and confirm New York as a turnaround story, well, it shows this guy is a different animal than in years past. The worry is that he's yet to truly air it out against elite pass defenses.

8 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB