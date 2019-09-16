Adrian Phillips reportedly breaks arm in loss to Lions, Chargers' injuries continue to mount

No team in the NFL has had to deal with the amount of injuries the Los Angeles Chargers have this season, and things went from bad to worse in Week 2.

While the Chargers lost their matchup with the Detroit Lions 13-10, they also lost safety Adrian Phillips for an extended amount of a time -- possibly the remainder of the season. According to Ian Rapoport, Phillips broke his arm trying to tackle running back Kerryon Johnson on Sunday. He is going to miss several weeks, but it's possible that he could make a return later this season.

Phillips made six combined tackles on Sunday and recorded eight in the Chargers' 13-10 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener. Fresh off of his first Pro Bowl appearance, Phillips was charged with replacing star safety Derwin James, who injured his foot in the preseason opener and may be out until November. While James is an up-and-coming NFL star, there wasn't much reason to worry with Phillips still on roster. But now, this secondary may be a serious weak spot on this team.

Cornerback Trevor Williams was just placed on injured reserve last week with a quad injury and starting cornerback Michael Davis also missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. As for Phillips, Jaylen Watkins is slated as his backup on the depth chart, but with how the Chargers rotate members of their secondary, it's still unknown who will get the start against the Houston Texans next week.

Third-year defensive back Desmond King is another player to keep an eye on to get reps at safety. He recorded 62 combined tackles, 10 passes defensed and three interceptions last season, which was good enough for a first-team All-Pro nod.