The Buffalo Bills didn't add any running back depth during the NFL Draft over the weekend, but they did add some in free agency on Monday with the signing of Latavius Murray.

The veteran running back has signed a one-year deal with the team and he'll now join a roster that already has James Cook, Damien Harris and Nyheim Hines at the running back position. The Bills also have former Fresno State running back Jordan Mims, who was signed as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

Although the Bills have five running backs on the team, none of them have been in Buffalo for more than a season. Cook was a rookie last year, while Hines wasn't added until Nov. 1 when the Bills acquired him from the Colts in a trade. As for Harris, he's going into his first season in Buffalo after signing with the Bills in March.

Murray will likely be able to come in and help right away for the Bills. At 6-foot-3 and 230-pounds, Murray is a bruising running back who will almost certainly see action in short yardage situations in 2023. The 33-year-old is coming off a 2022 season where he was one of the few bright spots for a Broncos' offense that struggled with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Murray rushed for 703 yards in Denver last season, which led the team. That total includes topping the 100-yard mark in two of Denver's final four games. Murray's numbers are even more impressive when you consider that he didn't even join the Broncos until October. The running back actually started the season with the Saints, but he left for Denver after the Broncos signed him off New Orleans' practice squad. The Broncos were forced to make the move after losing Javonte Williams to a season-ending injury. During his short time in New Orleans, he ran for 57 yards on 11 carries in one game of action.

Although Murray has been bouncing around the NFL over the course of his nine-year career, he's managed to be productive at almost every stop he's made. Murray has 55 career rushing touchdowns, which is the fourth-most among active running backs. He's also averaged at least 4.2 yards per carry in each of the past four seasons.

At 33, Murray will bring a veteran presence to a running back room that is relatively young. The other four backs on the roster are all 26 or younger.