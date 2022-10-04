The Denver Broncos suffered a devastating blow Sunday, as they lost leading rusher Javonte Williams for the season after he tore his ACL and LCL against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos are reportedly bringing in a veteran to help make up for this loss, as NFL Media reports that Denver is signing Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.

Murray actually played in his first game of the season this past Sunday, as he rushed for 57 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries in London, where the Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-25. He was elevated to the active roster this week with Alvin Kamara inactive due to a rib injury.

Latavius Murray RB • Att 11 Yds 57 TD 1 FL 0

Murray was originally a sixth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders back in 2013. The UCF product rushed for a career-high 1,066 yards and six touchdowns in his third NFL season. Murray has also spent time with the Vikings and Baltimore Ravens -- with whom he amassed 501 yards and six touchdowns for last season. Now 32-years-old, Murray brings a veteran presence to an offense that has been disappointing thus far.

The 2-2 Broncos are coming off of a loss to the previously winless Raiders, and have the No. 18 rushing offense in the league, as it averages 109.5 rushing yards per game. With Williams out for the year, that leaves Melvin Gordon as the starter at running back. However, Gordon has fumbled four times in four games played this season, and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears poised to use multiple backs in his system, with Mike Boone and now Murray.