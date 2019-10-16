Brock Osweiler retires at age 28, ending a career derailed after Broncos' Super Bowl 50 run

Quarterback Brock Osweiler, who helped the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 title, is retiring from the NFL after seven years in the league, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

"I'm extremely grateful for the time I did receive playing in the National Football League,'' Osweiler told Klis in a phone interview on Wednesday. "The experiences I did have, people I did meet, relationships I did make -- I'm not going to dwell on the things that didn't happen in my career.

"Being a kid from Kalispell, Montana, playing for the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl, having the opportunity to sign a second contract – when you look back on it, I couldn't be more appreciative. It was great."

The 28-year-old most recently played with the Miami Dolphins, but made a name for himself in Denver. It was in the midst of the 2015 season where Osweiler started seven games for the Broncos before handing the reins to Peyton Manning, who then took the club to their Super Bowl 50 title. That year, Osweiler went 5-2 as a starter, completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,967 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

"That 2015 season is something that is very special,'' Osweiler said. "The coaches, the players, they mean the world to me. I was thankful to have had the opportunity to play the role I did but that was the ultimate team deal. There was a ton of talent on that football team, but I would say we were the closest of all teams in the National Football league. Our culture was beyond anything that can ever be created. It was so genuine, so real that I think any coach or player on that team would have done anything for anybody in that building that year."

Following that season, Osweiler inked a massive four-year, $72 million contract with the Houston Texans with $37 million guaranteed. His stay in Texas lasted just that lone 2016 season as he struggled under center and Houston elected to trade him that following offseason to the Browns. He eventually found his way back to Denver in 2017 as a backup and most recently was with the Dolphins. During that time in Miami, Osweiler was reunited with coach Adam Gase and started five games. He completed 63.5% of his passes during that tenure for 1,247 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. Solid numbers for a backup in this league.

Osweiler told Klis that he did want to continue playing following the 2018 season and did receive interest from the Colts, Falcons and Jets, but he was looking for a season-long commitment. That didn't come and he decided to walk away.

Owseiler finishes his career with a 59.8 completion percentage, 7,418 yards passing, 37 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. Oh yeah, and a Super Bowl ring to go along with just over $41 million in career earnings. Not too shabby.