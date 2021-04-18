The Denver Broncos are coming off of a disappointing 5-11 campaign, which brought forth more questions than answers. The quarterback situation may be up in the air as we inch closer to the 2021 NFL Draft, but the same can't be said about the running back position. After the Broncos moved on from Phillip Lindsay, this backfield will be led solely by Melvin Gordon.

In his first season as a Bronco, Gordon rushed for 986 yards and nine touchdowns, but also went through some hardships. He coughed up the football in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans, was arrested for DUI in October and then missed the subsequent matchup with the New England Patriots due to an illness. While Gordon did rebound to become Denver's workhorse, 2020 was not one of his best statistical seasons.

In an exclusive interview with Denver 7's Troy Renck, Gordon reflected on what he described as one of the most difficult seasons of his career, and said that he's sick of being overlooked when it comes to the best running backs in the NFL.

"Yeah, I just want to come out and be the best back. I would love the rushing title, you know what I mean? I want to be the best back," Gordon said. "I feel like I am so overlooked. Whatever that case may be because we didn't get a lot of TV time with the Chargers and last year with splitting the ball and the fans not being there because of COVID, I don't know. But I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it."

Gordon was originally drafted by the Chargers with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin, and he was quick to prove his worth as a dual-threat weapon out of the backfield. Gordon was named to two Pro Bowls in his first four seasons and recorded at least 12 touchdowns from 2016-18. In 2019, Gordon decided to bet on himself by trying to force the Chargers to offer him a lucrative contract extension with a holdout, but it was unsuccessful and brought a change of scenery that has not yielded results just yet.

Gordon, who just turned 28, is clearly motivated to get back to that Pro-Bowl level the league knows he's capable of. He also wants the Broncos to find success as a franchise, as the ultimate goal for every player every year is a Super Bowl ring.

"I want to get to the playoffs. I want that Super Bowl. I am going into my seventh year. I want to taste that, I want to feel that. I want to be a champion. I didn't win state in high school. The last year I ever won a thing was my first year playing football years ago," Gordon said. "It's like I had [former Wisconsin teammate and friend] James White, he won it a few times. Tom Brady has [seven] — God dog, can I get just half a ring or something? I just want to be a champion."