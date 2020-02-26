Browns eyeing Case Keenum, Chase Daniel as potential backups for Baker Mayfield

A year after former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield regressed from a promising rookie season, the Cleveland Browns appear intent on adding an experienced backup and mentor for the quarterback.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported Wednesday the Browns are expected to pursue Chicago Bears backup Chase Daniel when 2020 free agency kicks off on March 18. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Washington Redskins reserve Case Keenum, another impending free agent, is "also under consideration" for the Browns' No. 2 job.

The Browns felt comfortable carrying just two QBs on their active roster throughout 2019, designating career third-stringer and former AAF prospect Garrett Gilbert as Mayfield's backup following a season-ending knee injury to incumbent No. 2 Drew Stanton in September. With a new coaching staff in place under Freddie Kitchens successor Kevin Stefanski and Stanton set to hit free agency following zero snaps over two years with the team, both Daniel and Keenum represent more accomplished possibilities under center.

Daniel, 33, started three games for the Bears in place of Mitchell Trubisky from 2018-2019, posting a QB rating of at least 90 in both seasons. Undrafted out of Missouri in 2009, he spent the first seven years of his career between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs, backing up both Drew Brees and Alex Smith. Daniel also served as the Philadelphia Eagles' No. 2 during Carson Wentz's rookie season in 2016 before being replaced by Nick Foles, then returned to the Saints for a one-year stint as Brees' backup in 2017.

Keenum, 32, might be even more costly because of his starting experience. A surprise standout working under Stefanski in 2017, when he helped lead the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship in place of the injured Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater, the former Houston standout opened 2019 as the Washington Redskins' starter before giving way to rookie Dwayne Haskins. Keenum has never stayed with one team for more than two years at a time, but he's got 47 starts under his belt over the last five seasons and flashed spot-starter ability with Minnesota, Washington and the Denver Broncos.