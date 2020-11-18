The prevailing headline coming out of the Arizona Cardinals' harrowing 32-30 victory in Week 10 over the Buffalo Bills is the "Hail Murray," but that's the good news overshadowing some bad that also happened on Sunday. Before quarterback Kyler Murray tossed a near 50-yard bomb to DeAndre Hopkins in triple coverage for a game-winning touchdown, the team saw two starters carted off the field during their attempt to mount a comeback, and within moments of each other. The first was tight end Darrell Daniels and the other was nose tackle Corey Peters and, on Wednesday, the verdict on the latter landed as a worst-case scenario.

Peters will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, the team announced. The 32-year-old reportedly suffered a torn patellar tendon, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, leaving the game with only moments remaining in the first half -- not to return.

The loss is a major blow to a Cardinals defensive line that's already lost All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones for the year, and now must fill another void going forward, this time on the interior. Peters has been extremely durable since joining the team in 2015 on a three-year deal, having missed that year itself due to a torn Achilles suffered in preseason but going on to play in 67 regular season games season -- starting in 66 of them. He's also not missed multiple games since a four-game absence in 2017, leading to another three-year deal that was signed before that season concluded.

An unrestricted free agent in 2021 and returning from major injury at 32, there's now also a more complicated discussion between he and the Cardinals going forward.

He's been a stalwart at nose tackle in Arizona, and is not easily replaced. The team will likely look to backup lineman Trevon Coley for some assistance, but seeing as they're thin at the position and there isn't much in the way of practice squad talent they could potentially elevate, it's possible and even likely they'll peek into free agency to see what's available. Having now stolen away first place in the NFC West from the Seattle Seahawks and setting up to face them in Week 11, it's paramount they salve the wound created by the loss of Peters.

Unfortunately for them, no one they sign this week would be eligible to play on Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols.