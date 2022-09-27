The Chargers are getting some good news for a change. The team is expected to have receiver Keenan Allen back at practice this week after he missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN. Los Angeles dropped its last two games with their five-time Pro Bowl wideout on the sideline.

Allen missed an entire week of practice after sustaining the injury during the Chargers' season-opening win over the Raiders. He was a limited practice participant during the Chargers' first two practices last week before being held out of the team's final practice. Allen was labeled as questionable entering Sunday's loss to Jacksonville before being placed on the team's inactive list.

Allen's return would provide a much-needed boost for a Chargers offense that recently lost starting left tackle Rashawn Slater and receiver Jalen Guyton to season-ending injuries. The Chargers are also dealing with Justin Herbert's injured ribs, which he sustained during the team's Week 2 loss in Kansas City. Despite the injury, Herbert played this past weekend, throwing for 297 yards with a touchdown and an interception on 25 of 45 passing.

With Allen sidelined, the Chargers have leaned more on backup wideouts Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter. Palmer is currently second on the team with 13 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. Carter has caught 9 passes and a touchdown this season and is currently tied for second on the team with 150 receiving yards. Running back Austin Ekeler, who has just 32 carries through three games, has been used more as a receiver with Allen out of the lineup. Ekeler has 21 catches this season, eight more than the team's second-leading receiver.

Los Angeles will try to get back to .500 this weekend against the Texans, who are 0-2-1 after dropping a 23-20 decision to the Bears.