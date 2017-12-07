Color Rush: Here's what Saints and Falcons will be wearing on 'Thursday Night Football'

After 15 months of waiting, the Atlanta Falcons are finally going to be able to wear their Color Rush uniforms.

Although Atlanta's all-red uniforms were unveiled in September 2016, the Falcons didn't get to wear them last season because their Color Rush game came against the Buccaneers. Since the Bucs were the home team last season, they got to choose which jersey to wear and they chose all red, which meant the Falcons had to wear all white.

That's not the case this year, though. With the Falcons serving as the home team for Thursday's game against the Saints, they finally get to show off their all-red uniforms for the first time and they seem pretty excited about that.

Here's a 360-degree view of the Falcons' new uniforms.

The Falcons also released a video showing off their uniform, which makes sense because sometimes, a picture and a GIF just aren't enough.

With the Falcons set to go all red, this means that there are only three teams left that have yet to wear a Color Rush uniform -- the Colts, Lions and Browns. After Week 15, the Browns will be the only team left because the Colts (all blue) and Lions (all gray) will both be wearing their Color Rush uniforms next week.

As for the Falcons' opponent: The Saints will be wearing the same all-white Color Rush uniform they unveiled last season during a 30-23 loss to the Panthers.

The white Power Ranger look actually seemed to be pretty popular, with most people giving the Saints a thumbs up.

There is not a better-looking uniform in professional sports than the @Saints Color Rush unis. pic.twitter.com/RhksHqXwu2 — Bee Trust Tee (@BTrustyNO2ATL) December 5, 2017

The Saints and Falcons will kick off at 8:25 p.m. ET in a game that will air on both NBC and NFL Network. If you don't feel like watching on television, you can also stream the game on Amazon if you have a Prime subscription.

If you like Thursday football, you better get your fill this week because there's only one game left on the schedule. The final Thursday game will come in Week 15 when the Colts host the Broncos. Although we'll be losing Thursday football, we'll be gaining Saturday football.

The NFL schedule includes two Saturday games in Weeks 15 and 16.