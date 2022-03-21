Jayron Kearse is staying in Dallas, as the veteran safety is signing a new two-year deal, the team announced on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed but the deal is worth $10 million, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

A seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Kearse broke into the NFL with the Vikings, where he made just five starts over four seasons. He spent one year in Detroit before joining the Cowboys last season. In 16 games (15 starts), the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Kearse set career highs with 101 tackles, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, a sack and a fumble recovery. His play helped the Cowboys' defense finish seventh in the NFL in scoring, first in interceptions, and second in third-down efficiency.

After largely being looked over in Minnesota, Kearse, who celebrated his 28th birthday last month, has made the most of his playing opportunities in Dallas while thriving in defensive coordinator's Dan Quinn's system.

"If you turn the tape on, with the opportunities I did have, I played good football," Kearse said this offseason when asked about his time in Minnesota and Detroit, via the Cowboys' official website. "But it was never a week in, week out thing where it was constantly Jayron Kearse on the field. It was just the fact that I was able to get that opportunity every week."

The Cowboys have consistently been in the headlines over the past week. They traded former Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper while re-signing fellow wideout Michael Gallup to a multiyear deal. Dallas also re-signed linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Malik Hooker and defensive end Dorance Armstrong. The Cowboys also brought in former Steelers receiver and Texas native James Washington on a one-year deal.

Dallas also made headlines after releasing La'el Collins, who signed a multiyear deal with the Bengals. Another big story this offseason was pass rusher Randy Gregory's decision to sign a multiyear deal with the Broncos after initially coming to terms with the Cowboys.