Cowboys vs. Eagles injury update: Amari Cooper, Tyron Smith and three other injured starters expected to play

The cavalry has arrived for the hemorrhaging Dallas Cowboys, who have now lost three straight games to fall to .500 after leaping out of the gate to a 3-0 start. Any and all momentum they had before their recent slide has not only halted, but it's swung to the other side of the pendulum and threatens to send them into their bye week with a 3-4 record if they can't defeat the rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

One of the biggest factors for them will be the health of starters Tyron Smith, La'El Collins, Amari Cooper, Byron Jones and Randall Cobb, all of whom were either completely absent from the 24-22 loss against the New York Jets in Week 6 or knocked out of the game before it was over -- leading to a week full of questions regarding if any would be available when the Eagles flew into town. It's been a rough few weeks for the Cowboys, but they've received a round of good news just ahead of kickoff against Philly.

Each of the players named above is expected to play in Week 7, per multiple sources, barring a setback in pregame workouts.

All five were listed as questionable on the team's final injury report this past Friday, but only cornerback Anthony Brown was ruled out, after suffering a hamstring injury against the Jets that held him out of practice all week. Smith has been absent since suffering a high ankle sprain against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, and his absence has been felt in a major way, and issues with edge protection were exacerbated when Collins -- who had been nursing a back injury -- suffered a mildly sprained MCL in the loss to the Green Bay Packers. Both attempted to return against the Jets but neither could, and Cobb joined them on the inactives list with back tightness that appeared last week.

By the time the Cowboys lost Cooper, Brown and Jones in New York, they had essentially become an NFL triage unit.

Cooper played all of three snaps before bowing out with a reaggravated thigh bruise and, Brown notwithstanding, stood against tall odds to suit up this week. The team monitored him carefully and considered resting him against the Eagles and allowing the bye week to aid in his recovery, but he was able to make his way back the practice field late this week and put at least most of their concerns to bed. His presence, along with that of Cobb, will be key against a beleaguered Eagles secondary currently besieged with injury, as will the presence of Smith and Collins against a solid Philly pass rush.

Jones won't have the speedy DeSean Jackson to contend with this week -- already ruled out with an abdomen injury -- but his presence will aid in attempting to contain Alshon Jeffery and Co. With the Eagles having ruled out a total of six players, and five of them being starters, it's now the Cowboys who have finally stopped the bleeding, injury-wise.

All they have to do now is sew up the wound on Sunday night, if they can.