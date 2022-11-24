The Dallas Cowboys will attempt to end their NFL Thanksgiving Day slide when they host the New York Giants in an NFC East battle on Thursday. Dallas (7-3) is 31-22-1 all-time when playing on the holiday, but has lost three straight contests and six of its last eight. The Cowboys rolled to a 30-3 victory in their only previous matchup against the Giants on Thanksgiving in 1992. New York (7-3) is trying to post its second win in 12 overall meetings with Dallas.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 10-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Giants vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and Thanksgiving Day NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Giants spread: Dallas -10

Cowboys vs. Giants over/under: 45.5 points

Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Dallas -455, New York +345

DAL: Cowboys are 22-8 against the spread in their last 30 games against division-rivals

NYG: Giants are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 meetings with Dallas

Cowboys vs. Giants picks: See picks here

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has won five consecutive home meetings with New York and three straight overall, including a 23-16 road triumph in Week 3. Dak Prescott has been nearly flawless against the Giants of late, throwing 20 touchdown passes and only three interceptions while winning nine straight matchups in the series. The 29-year-old quarterback has recorded four 300-yard passing performances and thrown at least three touchdown passes five times during the streak.

Prescott missed Dallas' first game against New York this season, but the team rode its ground attack to victory. Tony Pollard posted the first of his three 100-yard performances this year, gaining 105 on 13 attempts, while Ezekiel Elliott carried 15 times for 73 yards and a touchdown. A two-time NFL rushing leader, Elliott has amassed 1,013 scrimmage yards and 10 total TDs in 11 career contests versus the Giants. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

New York will need another strong effort from Daniel Jones against a Cowboys defense that ranks first in the NFL against the pass (174.5 yards allowed). The 25-year-old quarterback came up with just his second 300-yard passing performance since the start of the 2020 season last week, throwing for 341 against the Lions. Jones also led the team in rushing with 50 yards on seven carries, marking the fourth time this year he reached the mark, while recording both a passing and rushing touchdown.

The Giants also will require a bounce-back outing from Saquon Barkley, who entered last week as the league's leading rusher, but was limited to 22 yards on 15 carries. The 25-year-old, who is 47 yards away from his third career 1,000-yard season, is second in rushing and first with 1,163 scrimmage yards. Barkley racked up 126 of them against Dallas in Week 3, gaining 81 on 14 carries and 45 on four receptions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, calling for 46 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's NFL picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Giants spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 155-109 roll on NFL picks, and find out.