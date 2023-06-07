D'Andre Swift opened Eagles organized team activities (OTAs) as the team's starting running back. However, it's been a long journey to this point for the former Lions standout. Not only did Swift almost end up elsewhere this offseason, but he also played through two serious injuries in his last season with Detroit.

The Dolphins have been busy at running back in recent months, reportedly exploring a Dalvin Cook trade while re-signing Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., then drafting Devon Achane in the third round. Miami also inquired about Swift once the Lions spent a first-rounder on their own ball-carrier, Jahymr Gibbs, according to ESPN. Such a trade would've robbed Swift, a Philadelphia native, of a reunion with his hometown a day later, when the Eagles acquired him as part of a draft-pick swap.

D'Andre Swift PHI • RB Att 99 Yds 542 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Prior to his exit from the Lions, Swift also endured a whirlwind of a 2022 campaign, telling WXYZ Detroit during locker-room cleanouts that he "played the whole season with a high-ankle sprain and a separated shoulder." The running back missed four games due to injuries, but it wasn't apparent prior to his comments that he had been battling such serious issues.

In any event, Swift is looking to prove he can stay on the field in 2023. His exact role in Philadelphia is unclear, with the Eagles also signing former Seahawks starter Rashaad Penny in free agency to replace the departed Miles Sanders. But if his first spring reps are any indication, he's on track to headline the backfield alongside star quarterback Jalen Hurts.